'Momos, Pav Bhaji': Twitter Thread Lists Best Street Food From India And You Cannot Miss This

India is known for its food and the culinary experience that it has to offer. From Laal Maas in Rajasthan to Litti Choka in Bihar, Dosa and Uttappams in Southern India to Chhole Bhature in Northern India, the country serves it all. You will usually find Indians boasting about the unique culinary magic that sets the country apart from the rest of the world.

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral is a treat for all foodies and it will make you drool for sure. Twitter user ‘Vertigo Warrior’ took to the micro blogging site and shared, “20 of the best street foods available across India.” Along with this, he also shared images.

Dosa, Momos, Chhole Bhature, Vada Pav, Dabeli, the thread has it all. Here, have a look:

20 of the best street foods available across India1. Pav Bhaji pic.twitter.com/RW3vP7btLU — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 24, 2023

20. Puchka / Pani Puri / Gol Gappe pic.twitter.com/A85WaqYshu— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 24, 2023

Twitter users can be seen adding further additions to the thread. Here are a few responses:

You forgot to add Dahibara-Aludum to the list Also number 20 is Gupchup for us pic.twitter.com/TAn3x9QOoh — Chiranjibi Pati (@Chiranjibi_Pati) June 24, 2023

Tomato bajji and Marchi Bajji pic.twitter.com/oA8y5yPI5h— swaroop sharma (@ksswaroop23) June 24, 2023

Most popular street food SAMOSA pic.twitter.com/2ZYdAzKFm7— PKB (@pankajpbardia) June 24, 2023

21. Dahibara Allodum pic.twitter.com/BBTeK7q7XE— Prasanta Kumar Sahoo (@prasant_k_sahoo) June 24, 2023

Where is Mirchi Bajji ? pic.twitter.com/Kc2RtkHwTR— Tejesh Kotari (@tejeshkotari) June 24, 2023

What’s your favourite street food dish?

