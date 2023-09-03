Monitor Lizard Vs King Cobra: Can You Guess Who Won The Fight In This Viral Video

Snakes have the ability to leave anyone terrified. The reptiles are known to be one of the most fearsome predators in the world. It’s not just poison that makes these creatures so deadly. Another gruesome aspect of their nature is their tendency to hold on to their prey and not let it go till it breathes its last. Videos of snakes, particularly cobras, hunting down animals several times their size have time and again left the internet shocked. Adding to the string of such clips, a video of a cobra’s bone-chilling fight with a monitor lizard has gone viral.

The clip, which is actually five years old, has resurfaced on YouTube and is taking the internet by storm. Shared by the Latest Sightings channel, the video depicts an intense battle between a venomous cobra and a monitor lizard. In the footage, the cobra chooses a deserted road for a life-and-death struggle to try and get a meal.

The fight between the two fearsome reptiles unfolds in a heart-stopping spectacle that demonstrates the cobra’s incredible prowess. At one point in the clip, the monitor lizard appears to have succumbed to the cobra’s might, adding suspense and drama to the video. But it manages to wrench its head away in a calm manner and tries to escape to safety. The footage ends with the cobra going after the lizard. Watch the video here.

https://youtu.be/6TvRUytiTbQ

With over 10 million views, the video has left people stunned. YouTube users were left admiring the cobra’s lightning-fast movements and accuracy in pacifying its arduous opponent.

One user wrote, “This cobra is incredible. So fast and precise.”

Another commented, “Looks surprisingly at peace for having a huge cobra biting its neck.”

“I have never seen anything like this. Incredible post,” a comment read.

An individual shared, “Throughout my years of studying monitor lizards, I learned that monitor lizards are immune to snake venom.”

One account felt bad for the monitor lizard and how it might have been trying to just go about its day. “I know it’s just nature but does anyone feel bad for the lizard? It’s just trying to get through the day without having to be annoyed by a snake. It’s like “come on man I just wanna get home," the user wrote.