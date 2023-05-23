Monkeys Create Havoc in Telangana Medical Shop in Act of Retaliation, Here's What Happened

In an unfortunate incident at the Beat market in Luxettipet town, the owner of an Apollo medical shop encountered a challenging situation involving a group of monkeys. On Sunday evening, two monkeys entered the shop, surprising the owner and causing a moment of panic. Regrettably, during this chaotic moment, one of the monkeys was accidentally crushed when the shop owner hurriedly closed the shutter.

In response to their fellow monkey’s tragic demise, the remaining monkeys exhibited aggressive behaviour towards the shop owner. Meanwhile, customers who were purchasing medications became agitated and tried to chase the monkeys away. This escalating situation caused further distress among the troop of monkeys, and they vented their frustration by invading the shop, causing disorder by throwing pharmaceutical boxes and creating panic with their loud shrieks. Their presence also unsettled people in the vicinity.

In a detailed account of the incident, a troop of monkeys arrived in the town around 10 a.m. and ventured towards the main road. Among them, one particular monkey attempted to enter a pharmacy, possibly in search of food or out of curiosity.

As the shop personnel reacted to the monkey’s intrusion, they attempted to close the door. Unfortunately, during this process, the monkey got caught and, tragically, lost its life. This incident caused great distress and anger among the remaining monkeys, leading them to retaliate against the store. In their fury, they broke the glass, causing damage to the property.

Fearing further aggression from the enraged troop, the workers of the shop promptly locked the doors, seeking safety inside. The tense situation prompted them to stay indoors, not daring to confront the monkeys or risk any potential harm. The monkeys persisted outside, waiting until approximately 5 o’clock.

After several hours, the troop eventually left the vicinity, relieving the workers of their presence.

To show respect for the deceased monkey, the workers carried its body to the banks of the River Godavari, where they performed final rites, honoring the monkey’s life in a solemn manner.

In 2021, a troop of monkeys sought revenge in Majalgaon, Maharashtra after an infant monkey was killed by dogs. They kidnapped around 250 puppies, taking them to tall buildings and trees where they tragically perished.