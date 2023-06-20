'Monsoon Is Here': Bengaluru Welcomes Rainy Season With Open Arms

The monsoon season has arrived in Bengaluru, bringing relief from the heat of the summer season. Not only that, it has transformed the city into a picturesque landscape. As the rain showers drench the streets and rejuvenate the surroundings, residents of Bengaluru found themselves capturing the beauty of the season. They also took the time to share their moments on Twitter. From mesmerizing rain-soaked streets to lush greenery glistening in the downpour, the microblogging platform is flooded with snapshots and videos showcasing the city’s monsoon charm. Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate throughout the year, experiences a significant shift in the atmosphere during the monsoon season.

Twitter has become the virtual gallery of some of the most wonderful shots of Bengaluru. A Twitter user captured the streets of the city, possibly on the way to their office. The grey skies captured in the snap are all you need to see to know that monsoon is indeed here. The tweet along with it read, “‘It’s raining cats and dogs’ at Bangalore. Morning 9 am looking like evening 7 pm!”

#BengaluruRains “It’s raining cats and dogs” at #Bangalore. Morning 9 am looking like evening 7 pm ! pic.twitter.com/RTrx9467O3— Gangadhara S (@gangadharas903) June 20, 2023

Another user captured the dense clouds in the sky and wrote, “10 am in Bangalore during monsoon.”

This astonishing shot of the cityscape is too amazing to miss. The user who shared this mesmerising snap also tweeted, “Planned to explore Nilgiris during the Monsoon season, but changed my mind after witnessing today’s Bengaluru Rains.”

Planned to explore Nilgiris during the Monsoon season, but changed my mind after witnessing today's Bengaluru Rains. pic.twitter.com/tepLl80EcO— Shamanth (@shamant_18) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, for one user the monsoon was all about enjoying it from the comfort of their home. Capturing the pitter-patter of the rain from their balcony, the user showed the surrounding area. Everything in sight looked pristine while drenched in showers. “Finally, Monsoon 2023 in Bengaluru… Bangalore rains,” the user wrote.

Check out some more captures right here:

#BengaluruRainsSuperb climate in Bangalore todayLagi aaj sawan ki phir wo zadi hai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kEbXXiopjG — Anil Rawankar (@AnilRawankar) June 20, 2023

Indian Express reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The city can expect showers accompanied by thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph. Along with Bengaluru, the IMD has also predicted similar weather conditions for 10 other districts, including Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar.

Due to the anticipated rainfall, there may be temporary disruptions in the electricity supply, minor traffic congestion, and potential damage to unsecured structures. The IMD has also advised caution regarding the possibility of weak tree branches getting uprooted. Residents are urged to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions during this period of light to moderate rainfall.