Moon Will Turn Pink On May 13: Time Traveller From 2858

Human beings are always said to be curious about the future. Many people in the world indulge themselves in understanding the prophecies that are made. Now a self-proclaimed time traveller who claims that he has come from the year 2858. He has even made some revelations about what’s to come for the world in the next 800 years.

The time traveller has revealed the happenings of the future using his social media account, @darknesstimetravel. He even talked about how the world would be facing mythical creatures as well. He has revealed five major happenings that will take place this year and that something extraordinary would happen in 2023. The person even provided the specific dates of these events. He urged people to save these dates and claimed that these events will happen.

Here are the 5 major events of 2023, as claimed by the time traveller:

April 2- A new element will be discovered that will replace oxygen and improve the life expectancy of humans.

May 13- The moon will suddenly turn pink, and those who see it with their naked eyes will lose their sight.

June 16- A popular and renowned celebrity will be faking his death.

July 2- On this day, six human beings will receive superpowers from the excessive energy of the sun.

September 22- On this date, Area 51 will have its first official centre, which will reveal new information about the existence of aliens.

The time traveller has become quite popular and has thousands of followers on social media. However, people have had a variety of reactions to his claims, as some feel that these occurrences would happen but humans would be completely unaware of them. Meanwhile, others felt that the predictions he made about last year have yet to come true, and everyone is still waiting for them to happen.

Read all the Latest News here