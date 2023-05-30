'More Than 22 Players Tonight': Swiggy Sold 2423 Durex Condom Packets on IPL 2023 Final

What a thrilling and eventful evening it turned out to be at Narendra Modi Stadium! The anticipation was palpable as cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaited the outcome of the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. However, Mother Nature had her own plans, as intermittent rain showers repeatedly interrupted the game, leaving everyone on edge. Amidst the extended breaks, people turned to social media to express their excitement and share their thoughts through creative posts and entertaining memes. The online platforms buzzed with conversations, keeping fans engaged and connected during the unforeseen delays.

In the midst of the captivating cricketing saga, Swiggy, the renowned food delivery platform, seized the opportunity to exhibit its wit and charm, just as it had done throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Unsurprisingly, Swiggy lived up to its reputation once again. Taking to Twitter during the IPL 2023 final night on Monday, Swiggy shared a rather unconventional and funny statistic related to its instant delivery app, Swiggy Instamart. In a tweet that read, “2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight [sic] @DurexIndia."

Soon after the tweet, people on Twitter began expressing their reactions and opinions. One user enthusiastically commented, “This is the real level of Swiggy!" accompanied by a thumbs up emoticon. Another Twitter user added a touch of humor, jokingly stating, “Singles crying in the corner after looking at the stats." A third user joined in with a witty remark, saying, “No matter how many players play, at least they are playing safe."

Meanwhile, Swiggy’s penchant for cheeky tweets during the IPL season has been evident in the past as well. In a previous incident, following LSG’s loss against MI, Swiggy didn’t miss a chance to take a light-hearted jab at LSG’s pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq and decided to give him a taste of his own medicine, quite literally, by playfully associating him with ‘mangoes’. It fuelled the jest by tweeting, “A person from Bangalore has just placed an order for 10kg of mangoes," leaving IPL fans in no need of further explanation.