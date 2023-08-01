'Most Of Them Don't Meet My Standards': UK Woman With 1,000 Matches On Dating Apps

All over the world, many use dating apps to meet and interact with new people. For some people, dating apps have given them life partners, but for others, it’s a constant hustle. A woman in the UK, where she has matched with more than 1,000 men in the past few years, still hasn’t been able to meet the right man. According to reports, the UK woman has a long checklist and hasn’t found a man who ticks all of them off.

According to reports, a 41-year-old woman named Claire Dee, who lives in Swansea, is in search of her Mr Perfect. It was found that she had been using all the dating apps, including Tinder, Facebook Dating and others, and had been matched with more than 1,000 men on them. But the main problem with her is that she hasn’t been able to find a perfect match for herself.

Claire, who is a mother as well, got married in 2020, but her marriage couldn’t survive and she separated from her partner in the same year. The woman revealed that her ex-husband left her while she was pregnant. She said that she doesn’t want to compromise her life, and this has been the reason that she hasn’t dated anyone even after matching with 1,000 men.

Claire has revealed that she went on several dates with different men. Some of them were nice to her and treated her like a princess on the first date, while others were rude and didn’t match her standards. She added that she also dated some of them, but their relationship didn’t last more than a couple of months.

For Claire Dee, certain requirements are quite important to her and she hasn’t been able to find them in the men she has met so far. After dealing with a rough patch, Claire wants someone always ready to give her unconditional love. She revealed that she doesn’t want a muscular man and prefers a dad-bod, as she is a little plump. She wants a man who is tall enough and has hair on his head. She doesn’t want someone who goes on a night out with the boys. She prefers a man who can pamper her all the time and isn’t Mama’s boy. She feels that she is looking for someone who fulfils these parameters so that she can finally fall in love and get married.