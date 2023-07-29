Mother-daughter Duo And Ex-Brit Olympian To Go To Space On Virgin Galactic

A unique history is about to be created when a mother and daughter will be together in outer space for the first time ever. This is scheduled to happen next month on August 10, and preparations for it are nearly complete. In total, three people will travel to space on the second commercial flight of Virgin Galactic.

Usually, going into space is a dream, but the University of Aberdeen is making it a reality for the people. Mother and daughter, Keshia Shahaf and Anastacia Meyer are among the three people who will be going to space on a Virgin Galactic flight. These individuals were selected in a lucky draw where they won tickets for the trip. The third person accompanying 18-year-old Anastacia and her mother is British Olympian John Goodwin, who is 80 years old.

According to reports, after a 90-minute journey, all three passengers will experience weightlessness, and from that point on, they will be able to see the Earth. This flight raises money as a non-profit group for “Space for Humanity" and is designed to send ordinary people into space to gain a grand perspective on the challenges the Earth is facing.

Anastasia shared her dream of becoming an astrobiologist. She mentioned her interest in exploring the possibility of life beyond Earth. She believes that one has to think outside the box and step out of their comfort zone. Trying new things helps you grow and develop confidence. It adds a lot when you learn incredible new things about this Earth, she added.

Her love for space is inherited from her mother, who has always been interested in the world of the moon and stars. Keshia also shared her journey of getting selected to go to space. She recalled that one day when she was travelling from Antigua to London and saw an ad for the Virgin flight. She joined the lucky draw and was fortunate enough to be selected. After a few months, she started receiving emails from Virgin Galactic, confirming her as a finalist and asking her to take one person with her. She discussed it with her daughter, who was overwhelmed and excited to join. Later, the authorities from Virgin Galactic came to their house and finalised everything. The duo is excited and apprehensive at the same time, as it is a new experience for them, and this opportunity will help them overcome their fears, as per reports.