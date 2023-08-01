Mother’s Revenge On Passenger Who Wouldn't Swap Seats On Flight Leaves Internet Miffed

An American woman found herself in a challenging situation when she and her kids were assigned seats away from each other on a flight. Comedian Cindy Arena took to social media to share her revenge story after a passenger refused to swap seats with her so she could sit next to her children, aged four and six. Despite her polite request, the person declined, leaving Cindy with no choice but sit on the assigned seats. She shared the humorous encounter in a video, revealing her clever approach to dealing with the situation on the plane.

After the woman declined to swap seat, Cindy revealed, “I said okay no problem I’m not going to argue and I went to the back of the plane and sat in my assigned seat because she wouldn’t give hers up.”

As the flight progressed, the woman, who refused to adjust, began experiencing the challenges of sitting next to children.

“It was so peaceful and finally the stewardess comes up because I know she’s coming because this b*tch is sitting next to my kids and there’s nothing fun about that. And she said ‘Ma’am, she would like to trade seats with you now’ and I said, ‘Oh no, no we need to stay in our assigned seats, have a good flight’.”

Sharing the video, Cindy Arena wrote, “If the person will not move so you can sit with your kids, please go to your assigned seat and take a nice nap.”

Cindy Arena’s post sparked mixed responses on social media, with many showing support for the other passenger’s decision.

A user criticising Cindy wrote, “I wonder if this even happened or if it’s an attempt to get your name out there. It sounds more like a manipulative ploy to get social media attention. If you tell the staff at the desk when you check in at your gate, they’ll often try to make arrangements before boarding by making announcements and offering discounts or booze to people who are willing to move.”

Another commented, “Your failure to plan is not their obligation to accommodate.”

A user supporting the comedian wrote, “Why would you want to sit next to a random kid,” replying to the query, a person asked, “Why would you give up your window seat for a back row middle seat?”

Multiple social media users highlighted the importance of planning ahead, especially when travelling with young children, to ensure a comfortable journey for everyone involved.