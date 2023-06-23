CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Move Over Bananas, It's Golgappa Time For This Monkey
1-MIN READ

Move Over Bananas, It's Golgappa Time For This Monkey

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST

Delhi, India

Golgappas are everyone's favourite. (Credits: Twitter/@GawaiGajanan)

Golgappas are everyone's favourite. (Credits: Twitter/@GawaiGajanan)

Not just humans who relish this sweet, tangy delicacy, the animals have joined in too.

Golgappa, panipuri, pani batasha, or puchka- call it whatever, but this Indian snack, with its wide range of spicy, sweet, and curd-filled variations, holds a special place in people’s hearts. Surprisingly, it’s not just humans who relish this mouthwatering delicacy; the animals have joined in too! A recent viral video is making rounds on the Internet showing a langur enjoying golgappas.

While social media often features mischievous videos of monkeys and langurs, this particular video has gained significant attention. It serves as a delightful reminder of how even our animal friends appreciate its irresistible taste.

A widely circulated video on social media, including Twitter, showed a langur comfortably sitting on a thela (food cart) where a vendor was serving pani puris. In a friendly manner, the animal relished the pani puri just like humans do, attracting a crowd of amused onlookers.

The video was filmed in Dayanand Chowk, located in Gujarat’s Tankara district, and shared on Twitter by Gawai Gajanan. His caption read, “A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media.”

Watch the video here:

There is no doubt that monkey videos are absolutely hilarious. Recently, a viral clip was tweeted on May 10 where a monkey was seen sitting on a rooftop. As a man approaches, he presents the primate with a half-eaten banana. However, to everyone’s surprise, the monkey defies expectations by delivering a disapproving side-eye glance without even reaching for the fruit. This comical expression left social media users in stitches, adding another fun addition to the world of amusing monkey videos.

Watch:

The video made rounds on the internet with 288.5K views.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. golgappa
  2. news18-discover
  3. viral video
first published:June 23, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 19:14 IST