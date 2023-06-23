Move Over Bananas, It's Golgappa Time For This Monkey

Golgappa, panipuri, pani batasha, or puchka- call it whatever, but this Indian snack, with its wide range of spicy, sweet, and curd-filled variations, holds a special place in people’s hearts. Surprisingly, it’s not just humans who relish this mouthwatering delicacy; the animals have joined in too! A recent viral video is making rounds on the Internet showing a langur enjoying golgappas.

While social media often features mischievous videos of monkeys and langurs, this particular video has gained significant attention. It serves as a delightful reminder of how even our animal friends appreciate its irresistible taste.

A widely circulated video on social media, including Twitter, showed a langur comfortably sitting on a thela (food cart) where a vendor was serving pani puris. In a friendly manner, the animal relished the pani puri just like humans do, attracting a crowd of amused onlookers.

The video was filmed in Dayanand Chowk, located in Gujarat’s Tankara district, and shared on Twitter by Gawai Gajanan. His caption read, “A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media.”

Watch the video here:

A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media.#panipuri #gujarat #monkey pic.twitter.com/A7R5yoPBYQ— Gajanan Gawai (@GawaiGajanan) June 22, 2023

There is no doubt that monkey videos are absolutely hilarious. Recently, a viral clip was tweeted on May 10 where a monkey was seen sitting on a rooftop. As a man approaches, he presents the primate with a half-eaten banana. However, to everyone’s surprise, the monkey defies expectations by delivering a disapproving side-eye glance without even reaching for the fruit. This comical expression left social media users in stitches, adding another fun addition to the world of amusing monkey videos.

Watch:

Cuando voy a la panadería y me quieren ofrecer algo de salvado pic.twitter.com/H5bVR7zf0t— Matías (@MatiasPe_) May 10, 2023

Monkey wants full banana not half 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Satish Singh (@Satishjas0023) May 17, 2023

Monkey knows that Human are corona affected…that's why a distance & selection of food— sathya narayana (@sathyan65473362) May 23, 2023

The video made rounds on the internet with 288.5K views.