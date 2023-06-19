Move Over Flying Jatt, It's Time To Look At This Flying Scooter

Severe rainfall and storm caused roofs of houses blown off, electric poles and trees uprooted, and power failure on Friday as a cyclone lashed parts of India and Pakistan. Now, reports of a heavy storm breaking out in Jammu and Kashmir have come to the fore. A severe storm erupted in the greater Kailash region of Jammu on Sunday evening. In one instance of damage caused by the storm, a scooter reportedly was blown away in the air.

It is suggested that the strong wind threw a scooter roughly 15 feet above the ground causing it to get stuck in multiple electric wires. Footage capturing the incident shows a black two-wheeler dangling above what seems to be a commercial building. Onlookers are seen recording the unusual visual on camera while a police officer is also present at the scene. The spectators look utterly stunt to look at the dangerous position of the scooter. The vehicle reportedly belongs to a woman identified to be Sana, who works the Planet Beauty Salon. Further details regarding the incident aren’t clear in the video.

“Scooty blown up in a heavy storm in Jammu found hanging in wires at a height of 15 feet; people from far and wide,” reads the caption of the clip. Take a look at it here:

Jammu में भारी तूफान में उड़ी स्कूटी, 15 फीट ऊंचाई पर तारों में लटकी मिली; दूर-दूर से देखने पहुंचे लोग pic.twitter.com/C3hOP4adgw— JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) June 18, 2023

This comes at a time when Cyclone Biparjoy caused a massive landfall on Gujarat’s coast on Thursday evenings. Strong winds and heavy rain added up to the extreme climatic condition near the coastal areas of both countries. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) releases an official bulletin stating how the landfall process continued to grip the territories estimating the eye of the cyclone would be over the land by midnight.

The early detection of the cyclone proved a boon in controlling casualties in vulnerable regions. The cyclone hit Gujarat with an estimated speed of 125 kph (about 78 mph). Notably, more than a lakh people were evacuated from eight coastal areas before the arrival of the strong winds. They were sheltered in school auditoriums and other government buildings while fishing activities along the coast were completely suspended. Nearly, 30 teams of national state disaster responders were deployed in the area to assist civilians.