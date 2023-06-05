'Movie Aisi Banao' Memes Trend on Twitter as Netizens Give Desi Twist to Most Popular Films

Recently, Desis took to social media to create a trend with the phrase ‘Kaam Aisa Karo,’ adding their own funny context through memes. This viral meme quickly caught the attention of Indian Twitter users, who now can’t seem to get enough of it. They have now reimagined the meme with a new twist, using the phrase ‘Movie Aisi Banao.’ This trend allows Bollywood fans to express their creativity by describing what their ideal movie would be about. With their often humorous tone, these users add their own context to complete the phrase, resulting in a delightful and entertaining meme trend.

So, join the laughter ride of the ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ meme fest as Indian Twitter is bringing fun and frolic with their humourous takes on this viral trend.

From movies that can set the halls on fire until the next four generations to films so hilarious that even four people wouldn’t bother watching them, the creativity of Desis knows no bounds.

Movie aisi banao ki chaar log bhi na dekhein pic.twitter.com/MbkcT1mfQ0— Chetna (@chetna1714) June 2, 2023

Movie aisi banao, ki log criticize kar kar ke bhi multiple times dekhe https://t.co/r6plN0FDPU pic.twitter.com/evNUHQQnXb— Shaharyar_MD (@iShaharyar_MD) June 2, 2023

Or movie aisi banao k first day collection ka adha bhi apne life time me #Akki paji na kar paye….. ✌#ShahRukhKhan #AkshayKumar https://t.co/7PA20jNvf0 pic.twitter.com/7mzAFkhklL— Kaifi Karimi (@iamkaifi_srkian) June 4, 2023

Movie aisi banao chaar log hamesha uski he baat karte rahein pic.twitter.com/dV2FvsqjKH— (@Dilli_Wala_BF) June 2, 2023

Movie aisi banao, Subah release hoke shaam ko nikal jaaye theatre se https://t.co/rO1WuEDoNx pic.twitter.com/oXtWIVg15d— JUST IMAGINE (@Candid_HRavi) June 2, 2023

Movie aisi banao ki ek hi parivaar ke chaar log saath baith ke naa dekh paayein pic.twitter.com/7XSs1613Ue— Srishti (@swishtee) June 2, 2023

Movie aisi banao ke hafte me 4 din telecast ho pic.twitter.com/4vjdRhPvYb— Am (@simply_am_) June 2, 2023

In fact, the ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ trend has truly become a social media sensation, captivating users in multiple ways. It encompasses not only genuine appreciation for movies but also humorous ridicule, showcasing the diverse creativity of Indian Twitter. Previously, the ‘Kaam Aisa Karo’ memes emerged, highlighting the motivational aspect of the Hindi phrase. However, Desis took a hilarious twist on this phrase and turned it into a goldmine of comedic situations. They effortlessly turned the tables and flooded Twitter with memes depicting comical situations that deviated from the original intention.

