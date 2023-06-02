Movie Buffs List Bollywood Duos With 'Insane Chemistry'. Who’s Your Favourite?

Movies play an important part in our daily lives. While there are some movies that you watch for their plot and storyline, then there are movies that you watch for a magical duo. Meaning, the chemistry between two actors is so good that you can’t help but watch the movie. These duos can be romantic, like, Deepika and Ranbir in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, SRK and Kajol in Dilwale or My Name is Khan. And then there are duos that steal the show with their on screen comedy, for instance, SRK and Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai MBBS, Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav in multiple movies.

A Twitter thread which is currently viral lists many such duos. Have a look:

One of the best comedy pairs of Bollywood ….. No? https://t.co/uABeYdKaYh pic.twitter.com/PrrNY7FtOp— Srijan (@wake_up_Sri_) June 2, 2023

“Chemistry too good I thought they were husband and wife," wrote a person as he posted an image of SRK and Kajol.

Chemistry too good I thought they were husband and wife https://t.co/0xJcDn9kqs pic.twitter.com/tKZyt0cG5A— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) June 1, 2023

Earlier, Twitter user ‘Aavishkar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question that garnered tons of responses. Taking to the blue bird app, Aavishkar asked: “A Hindi film that you’d like to watch again with all your friends in a cinema hall?”

“Andaaz apna apna, 3 Idiots, Hindi Medium, Lakshya, Dil chahata Hai,” mentioned a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “DDLJ, Chennai Express, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Hoo Naa Hoo, Main Hoon Naa.”