Movie Buffs List 'Iconic' Entry Scenes in This Viral Twitter Thread

Movies play an important part in our daily lives. While there are some movies that you watch for their plot and storyline, then there are movies that we watch for chemistry. Then there are movies with some iconic entry scenes. Be it Hrithik Roshan in ‘War’ or Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’ as ‘Poo’ - a few movies have the most iconic entry scenes.

Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Man Seeks Roommate, Says Can Be ‘Potential Co-Founder’ If They ‘Vibe’

‘Netflix India South’ took to its official handle and shared some of these iconic entry scenes. “His Off-Screen Swag,” wrote a Twitter user as he uploaded a candid video of Vijay Devarakonda. “We all knew what #TigerShroff felt here!” wrote a Twitter user sharing Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene from War.

Here are a few viral responses:

Wonder Woman Entry X Music = Epicness https://t.co/eQ5FhHCktO pic.twitter.com/WySfZUIKuC— Manan Dave (@davemanan247) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, another Twitter trend which went viral listed Bollywood movies that people should watch at least once in their lifetime. Twitter user ‘Vivekk’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people, “Name an Indian movie which everyone should watch at least once." With this, he shared an image from the 2010 film ‘Udaan’.

Also Read: ‘Amphibious Autorickshaws’: AI Artist Reimagines Futuristic Rainwear As Monsoon Advances

The tweet garnered tons of responses. For many people it was two of Amir Khan’s films, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘3 idiots’. Many people also mentioned Deepika Padukone’s ‘Piku’. The movie gets a special mention time and again on Twitter. It recently completed 8 years and it portrays simplicity at its best with no elaborative sets and no fancy outfits.