Movie Buffs Question Saif Ali Khan’s Win At National Awards in 2005 Despite SRK’s 'Swades'

Just when the 69th National Awards winners were yesterday, many were taken down the memory lane as they remembered old films and winners. This year, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. While fans celebrated the win of their favourites, people on social media were taken back to 2005 when Saif Ali Khan won the award for ‘Best Actor’. Many shared that it was Shah Rukh Khan who deserved the win for ‘Swades.’

Also Read: British Journalist Asks India to Return Rs 24,081 Crore After Chandrayaan-3’s Success, Faces Backlash

Almost 20 have passed since the release of this film but it is still deeply etched in everyone’s hearts. The movie was remarkably ahead of its time. Taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared, “I lost Trust in national Awards when Saif Ali Khan got an award for “Humtum" instead of Shah Rukh Khan for “Swades.”

Many seemed to agree with this analogy. Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral with tons of responses. Have a look at the post:

I lost Trust in national Awards when Saif Ali Khan got an award for "Humtum" instead of Shah Rukh Khan for "Swades". pic.twitter.com/iTBnUKh9oe— Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) August 24, 2023

“At that time his mother was the chief of censor board and played a major role in influencing the selection committee,” commented a user. However, no one knows how true the statement is. The thing is it wasn’t just about Swades, SRK also has “Veer-Zaara" and “Main hoon na" in his kitty that year and it still went to Saif is what makes me MORE MAD. 2004 was HIS YEAR.”

Have a look at a few viral responses:

Well you lost trust in national awards i lost faith in Bollywood 🙂 https://t.co/fO1brIyxJh— Marshal Marsh (@apatriotcitizen) August 25, 2023

Don't worry SRK will win national award for #JAWAN next year. https://t.co/1jTLSusbKO— Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) August 25, 2023

there's literally no competition like SWADES and that movie..? https://t.co/RqhceLwBhI— isha ☁️ | firstprince brainrot (@flwrsjnk) August 24, 2023

Saif won a national award and that too for Hum Tum ??? 💀 https://t.co/eJB4A1KSM8— Maddie9389 (fan account) 💨 (@nocrimeTonight) August 25, 2023

This is so true. SRK deserved national award for Swades. https://t.co/LNup3cwR7U— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 24, 2023

Also Read: Delhi Ice Cream Vendor With Solar Panels on Truck Gets Lauded on Reddit, Pic Goes Viral

What do you think?