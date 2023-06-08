MP Man Sells 'Full Moon Biscuits' in Andhra Pradesh For The Past 15 Years, Here's Why

If you ever visit Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, don’t miss the opportunity of tasting full moon biscuits from a street vendor, who is originally from Madhya Pradesh. This is where one can witness the making of these biscuits with naked eyes without any adulteration in ingredients.

Morath, a small-time street vendor, native of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh migrated to Guntur 15 years ago in search of livelihood. His idea of making full moon biscuits on a push cart made him go back to his native place. He then brought a specially made biscuit making machine which was designed and developed in his native place.

Also Read: Have You Tried Eri Polu? Know About This Indigenous Assam Delicacy Made of Silkworm

After fixing the machine on a push cart, he launched the business of selling full moon biscuits in Guntur. This is where people started purchasing the biscuits like hot cakes, priced at Rs 300 per kg.

While explaining the making of the biscuits, Morath says, “The ingredients, such as maida, sugar, ghee, and butter will be used in making the full moon biscuits. The oven-like biscuit making machine has two compartments at the beneath of the machine and fire will be burnt at the upper part of the machine, where one compartment will be used to make the biscuits and the second one to store the fresh biscuits.” He further added, “I started the business 15 years ago and it’s getting good. The biscuits are valid for one month if stored in a plastic container,” he said.

Also Read: Pondicherry Man Turns His House into Vintage Vessels Museum, Check Out His Fascinating Finds

Meanwhile, earlier, another such dish that garnered attention was a platter of sizzling hot silkworm served with your choice of vegetable, including bamboo shoots. Native people in NE India prefer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options that are readily available. In Assam, silkworm is a delectable traditional delicacy known as Eri Polu.