Mr Beast Criticised Over Paying For 1,000 Hearing Aids, Elon Musk Defends

Renowned YouTuber Mr Beast has yet again featured in headlines for his philanthropic deed. He has paid for hearing aids for 1,000 people who are deaf. The content creator, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his philanthropic work. In his latest vlog, Jimmy claimed to have spent approximately Rs 24 crore (3 million dollars) to provide advanced technology for people who are deaf and have hearing loss. This group comprises people from different ages and backgrounds. In addition to paying for 1,000 hearing aids, Mr Beast is also seen spreading joy and happiness by giving away cash worth Rs 8 lakh ($10,000), a jet-ski, basketball tickets and Taylor Swift concert tickets to the lucky patients in the video. The youngest patient was gifted a customised pink hearing aid along with a number of toys of her choice.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Mr Beast wrote: “1,000 deaf people hear for the first time.”

While many have been lauding the YouTuber for his thoughtful act, a few are slamming him for claiming to help deaf people hear again. It has been shown in research and medical studies that a hearing aid can’t cure or restore hearing loss.

“Bro wants a cookie for thinking he helped deaf people without understanding how hearing aids really work. Hearing aids are not like glasses. Tired of white saviour hearing bros,” tweeted a user while another wrote: “He’s doing it for attention/likes, plus portraying deafness as something that can or need to be fixed/cured which is not even remotely true or accurate. The Deaf community has already spoken out against his videos like that.”

However, Elon Musk has defended Mr Beast, stating that people should not be criticised for doing good. He also questioned if money is all it takes to restore hearing and expressed his interest in finding ways to donate money that will make a real difference.

Reacting to a tweet where a user spoke in favour of Mr Beast, Elon Musk wrote: “People definitely shouldn’t be attacked for doing good. Is it really just a question of money to restore hearing? I’m always looking ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one. It is very hard to donate money if you about it doing actual good, not merely the appearance of it.”

Earlier this year, Mr Beast also paid for cataract surgeries for 1,000 visually impaired individuals.

The video posted on his channel showed the emotional before-and-after moments of patients from various countries including Jamaica, Honduras, Namibia, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, and Kenya.

