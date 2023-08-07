CHANGE LANGUAGE
MrBeast Announces New War Against T-Series In Support Of PewDiePie
2-MIN READ

MrBeast Announces New War Against T-Series In Support Of PewDiePie

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 11:57 IST

Delhi, India

MrBeast is determined to dethrone T-Series’ YouTube subscriber count. (Credits: Instagram)

MrBeast is determined to dethrone T-Series’ YouTube subscriber count. (Credits: Instagram)

James Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has climbed to the second spot on the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels.

PewDiePie, once the king of YouTube with the most subscribers, faced tough competition from T-Series in 2018, resulting in a heated feud for the top spot. During that time, many fellow YouTubers came out in support of PewDiePie. Now, another prominent content creator, James Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has climbed to the second spot on the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels. Although there is still a big gap in the subscribers count, Jimmy is determined to take on the challenge and aims to dethrone the music company run by Bhushan Kumar.

The music company is leading the race with over 247 million subscribers, while the American content creator has over 173 million subscribers. In a bold move, Jimmy announced on Twitter that he is starting a new war against T-Series in support of the Swedish creator Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg.

Sharing the picture of ranking, MrBeast wrote, “I’m doing this for PewDiePie.”

Further, sharing statistics details, MrBeast shared, “As of August 5, 2023. Current MrBeast daily average: +242K subscribers/day. Current T-Series daily average: +66.6K subscribers/day. Current subscriber gain differential: MrBeast is gaining +175.4K more subscribers per day than T-Series. Current gap: 74M subscribers.”

“With all of this taken into account, we can provide an estimated passage date of September 29, 2024, in 421 days! This number is subject (and likely) to change over time, however, we are in the final stretch,” he added.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “2024 will be wild.”

Another observed that T-Series’ growth is slowing down and praises MrBeast’s consistency.

A user speculated that if MrBeast can have two successful months, like April 2023 and December 2022, he might have a chance of surpass T-Series’ record.

MrBeast’s latest video, 7 Days Stranded at Sea, has received an overwhelming response from his fans. Interestingly, the video broke the YouTube record, as it received the greatest number of views within 24 hours.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I’ll never take you all for granted.”

The chances of MrBeast reaching the top spot on YouTube looks possible, considering the viral videos he has been producing this year. While there is still a wide gap between their subscribers count, the rapid growth rate of Jimmy Donaldson’s channel might help him win the battle.

