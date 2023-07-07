MrBeast Becomes First 'Threads' User To Hit 1 Million Followers, Beats CEO Mark Zuckerberg

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first person to reach 1 million followers on the Threads app, a newly launched social media platform by Meta (formerly Facebook). In just over 24 hours since its launch, Threads has already gained a user base of over 30 million. Among these users, one million have chosen to follow MrBeast.

MrBeast, aged 25, accomplished this feat shortly after joining the app at around 9:42 am EST on July 6 (7:12 pm IST). His achievement has earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The moment MrBeast’s follower count on Threads reached one million was captured in a video shared by the record-keeping company. In response to the video, MrBeast humourously commented, “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them."

The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads…(yes, this is how we monitored the record) (and yes, it drained the battery from our phone a lot) pic.twitter.com/PwzrUNPa2t — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 6, 2023

Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2023

MrBeast, who humourously identifies himself as the “Future Threads CEO" in his bio, made sure to inform Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, about his milestone. So, when Zuckerberg celebrated 10 million sign-ups on Meta within seven hours of the launch, he jokingly responded, “That’s a lot more than 1."

Post by @mrbeast View on Threads

As of now, MrBeast has amassed 2.4 million followers on the Threads app, while Zuckerberg’s follower count stands at 1.8 million.

The text-based app, launched as a competitor to Twitter, has gained widespread availability in over 100 countries, including major markets like the US, India, Britain, Japan, and Australia. Although Threads shares similarities with Twitter, such as the ability to post tweets and retweet content, its interface bears a resemblance to Instagram. Notably, the app does not incorporate hashtags or direct messaging functionalities, setting it apart from its counterparts in the social media realm.