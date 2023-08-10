MrBeast Got a Lookalike? AI Clone of YouTube Star Goes Viral And Internet Can't Stop Laughing

MrBeast continues to grab attention for a myriad of reasons, consistently bolstering his popularity. But wait till you get to see his AI iteration! Indeed, a rendition of Jimmy Donaldson crafted using artificial intelligence has emerged, emulating the distinct persona of the YouTube luminary. What’s even more intriguing is that the creator orchestrated an interview with this digital twin as well!

The mind-boggling outcome was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, where Jesse Wellens unveiled the AI model he designed for his ‘Not A Normal Podcast’. Within the podcast, the AI MrBeast was actually engaged in an interview.

Alongside the now-viral clip on Twitter, Wellens remarked, “We created the AI version of Mr.Beast! You can even speak to him if you like? Check out our new podcast as we interviewed him."

He added, “Also this is a test to start a conversation. We are NOT making money off his likeness."

We created the AI version of Mr.Beast! You can even speak to him if you like? Checkout our new podcast as we interviewed him. @MrBeast https://t.co/9zRr7MaW7w also this is a test to start a conversation. We are NOT making money off his likeness. pic.twitter.com/VnzY0eDob5— Jesse Wellens (@Jessewelle) August 8, 2023

During the interview, the AI MrBeast offered guidance to the podcast hosts on how to enhance their channel, proposing ideas such as “dig a big hole, drop a train in it" or giving away free cars to their subscribers. The podcast video caption asked: “Ever wondered how the renowned Mr. Beast would be if he were an AI? Stick around as we have an exclusive, mind-bending interview with the AI version of Mr. Beast. Expect the unexpected and brace yourselves for some AI-driven fun!"

The creator also mentioned that fans can now chat with AI MrBeast on Telegram.

However, like many on social media, the real MrBeast was shocked when he saw this strange creation. He responded to Wellens’ tweet, saying, “What in God’s name is this?" Really!

What in god’s name is this— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 8, 2023

People on Twitter started making jokes about it too. One person said, “This be the ppl you see in nightmares." Another person joked, “I’m 90% sure mr beast can sue for this or sm." Someone else said, “This was comedy actually."