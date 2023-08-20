MrBeast Just Made Every Country Compete in YouTube Olympics And Fans are in Disbelief

YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson is now making headlines for his ‘biggest ever’ YouTube video. His video on extreme Olympics is finally out and it has been a massive undertaking. It was just one day ago when MrBeast announced that he is planning to invite one subscriber from every country to his own special event. Rumours were that this is going to be bigger than his Squid Games video. The YouTuber proved the rumours right in his latest video. The video has already garnered 40 million views in less than a day.

For this video, MrBeast brought in fans from all over the world. He had one subscriber from each country coming in. These people took part in a few challenges with the aim of winning a $250,000 gold medal. In the first round, these players had to race to the finish line in a specified time frame. A total of 98 countries were eliminated in the very first round. The second round had survivors battling an epic gymnastics challenge that had many off guard. A total of 50 more countries got eliminated in this round.

The next challenge involved testing players’ archery skills. Following this, the remaining two countries were pitted against each other in a simple competition. It required the contestants to score goals in a soccer-style shootout.

Slovenia and Libya had an epic face-off. Here is the biggest ever challenge, have a look for yourself:

Finally, the contestant from Libya was crowned as the Extreme Olympics Winner.

Earlier, MrBeast helped 2,000 amputees in Cambodia walk again. The YouTuber partnered with an organisation called Exceed Worldwide that has been helping amputees for free for 30 years. The video, posted on MrBeast’s supplementary channel Beast Philanthropy, shows a harrowing portrait of amputees in Cambodia who, for lack of money. The YouTuber helped fund prosthetic limbs for 2000 amputees in the country. The video specifically showed the journeys of two women who got prosthetic limbs and ushered hope that they would be able to access better education and employment afterwards.