MrBeast Pledges to Give Away Entire Month's Twitter Revenue and Desis Queue Up With Ideas

Delivering another classic, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast promised to give the Twitter revenue of an entire month to whoever gets the most like comment on a post. The YouTuber is known for the bizarre challenges and extravagant videos that he makes. He has turned into the biggest YouTuber out there with these over the top videos involving generous donations and many philanthropic acts. Now, taking to Twitter, the YouTuber wrote, “Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!” and the internet went wild.

Streamers including OhnePixel and YouTubers like Dolan Dark have also hopped in on the challenge.

Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 14, 2023

“If I win I will give 100% of the funds to pay for full-ride college scholarships for students that would otherwise have to take loans in order to attend. These would of course be called the Huberman Beast Scholarships,” wrote Andrew D Huberman. Many Indians have also come forth and made certain pitches. One person mentioned, “Will feed more stray dogs and other animals .”

Here are a few responses:

Will feed more stray dogs and other animals ❤️❤️Hit the like button ✅✅❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fpePBjoYgH — Vidit Sharma (@TheViditsharma) July 14, 2023

If I win, I will donate all the money to Uttrakhand Himachal Pradesh Flood Relief Hit the like button ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q6k2xBnvpe — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 14, 2023

If i win then i will donate all money to Active fundraisersSo please like this tweet ❤️ https://t.co/T2p4tV6wbi pic.twitter.com/MQ0IsKiSjl — SAM‍ (@ganeshmdoifode) July 15, 2023

Earlier, during a candid conversation in March last year, MrBeast shared his experience of living with Crohn’s disease. He said, “I’m probably one of the least energetic people you’ll ever meet. I get tired very easily. I take a lot of naps and stuff like that." For those who don’t know, Crohn’s is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) where an overactive immune system triggers inflammation in the digestive tract. Even though there is treatment for the disease, a cure for Crohn’s remains elusive.