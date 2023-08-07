MrBeast's '7 Days Stranded at Sea' Video Breaks Unique YouTube Record Within a Day

In the dynamic realm of YouTube, one name stands tall: Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast. From heartwarming gestures to epic challenges, he’s etched his name in pixels and hearts alike. And guess what? He’s at it again, breaking the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours with a video where he and his friends navigate survival on the high seas for a week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he poured out his heart to his legion of fans, expressing how he’s living the dreams he dared to conjure as a 13-year-old.

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13.. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I’ll never take you all for granted,” he wrote. Accompanying the sentiment was a screenshot of his ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ video, which sees MrBeast and his crew venturing into uncharted waters, facing challenges, and sharing laughter amidst the waves. And guess what? This video managed to amass a staggering 46 million views in its inaugural 23 hours on YouTube!

Meanwhile, MrBeast also used this milestone to debunk critics who claim that his views stem solely from monetary giveaways. In his signature witty manner, he stated, “Also, I don’t ever want to hear I only get view’s because I give away money. We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes lol.”

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has etched his name in the annals of YouTube history. Rewind to 2021, when he created his Squid Game-themed video, the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views. Continually reaching new heights, he recently surpassed the revered PewDiePie as the individual creator with the most cumulative channel views, amassing an impressive 29,077,461,841 views as of July 25, 2023.

But MrBeast isn’t stopping there. In fact, he’s just warming up. With his latest victory fresh in his mind, he boldly declared, “I’m just getting started!"

As of now, the latest record-breaking video has soared past 55 million views, reigning atop YouTube’s trending list.