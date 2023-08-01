MrBeast's BFF Chris Tyson Shares Transformation Pics After 6 Months of HRT, Gets Ridiculed Again

Chris (or Kris) Tyson, a co-host of the hugely popular MrBeast YouTube channel, recently shared a new selfie after six months of undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT). In an Instagram post that went viral, Tyson expressed, “The physical changes aren’t the only things that have made me feel so much happier. The ability to get out of bed, ready to start the day, the desire to live my life to fullest again, and just being able to look in the mirror and see the woman I’ve always known was inside me finally starting to make her way in the world. Every day living your life your own way is the best day every day.”

Unfortunately, as has been the case in the past, Tyson faced instant criticism and trolling from people who made transphobic remarks on her post. Ever since she announced her decision to start HRT in April, people have been trolling her left, right, and centre; and this time was no different.

“Bro forgot to reset default settings,” wrote one user. “Still a man always will be a man. You cant become a woman,” read another insensitive comment. The third one said, “I’m still waiting for the “it was a prank” mr beast video. This can’t be real.”

However, amidst the negativity, there was also an outpouring of support from the community and allies. People praised Tyson for her courage and transformation, defending her against hateful comments.

“The amount of transphobia here is crazy mate. Honestly girl, you look stunning. Even tho I don’t know you and you don’t know me, I’m hella proud of you. I hope you’re alright sweetie,” read a comment.

But it didn’t end there. Tyson’s interview with Smosh’s Anthony Padilla, where she shared how the treatment saved her life, also faced intense trolling on Twitter. Some individuals continued to be disrespectful and transphobic, as one commentator wrote, “You are not, your just a man cosplaying as a woman, facts are facts. Feelings don’t care about facts.”

Meanwhile, Tyson had said in the interview that her friends were immensely supportive once she came out to them, and MrBeast has been steadfast in defending her from transphobic comments that surfaced online.

In a tweet from April, MrBeast clarified his stance, stating, “Chris (sic) isn’t my ‘nightmare.’ (Tyson is) my f**ken friend, and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

While some of Tyson’s colleagues have shown their support, it’s unfortunate that she continues to be subjected to hurtful and anti-trans comments.