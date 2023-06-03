MS Dhoni Fan Vineet Kumar Singh's Track For The Cricketer Gets Much Praise On Twitter

What if MS Dhoni had his own theme song? Just the thought of it is enough to excite any die-hard fan of the iconic cricketer. After Dhoni’s IPL team – Chennai Super Kings – won their fifth title trophy, he is literally the talk of the town. Every now and then, a video emerges that shows his fans paying tributes to him in special ways. One such clip has gone viral on Twitter. It shows actor Vineet Kumar Singh crooning a track he has specially written for MS Dhoni while an artist adds thumping beats. The final version of the song has left the cricketer’s fans mesmerised. The Gangs of Wasseypur fame brought the song to life during an interview on the popular YouTube show, Unfiltered By Samdish. The artist, while adding the music to the track, said: “What if MS Dhoni had a theme song….”

this is so good pic.twitter.com/NkyM8Nwxjl— rea (@reaadubey) June 2, 2023

In just a day since its release, the video of the “theme song” on MS Dhoni has gained remarkable traction, accumulating over 61,000 views. The overwhelming response to the video is proof of the cricketer’s charm and aura.

Reacting to the clip, one user expressed their belief that with Dhoni, victory is guaranteed.

"Dhoni hai, toh jeet honi hai" 😍❤️— GURI CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) June 2, 2023

Another user made an interesting comment: “When you hear this when I’m nearby, just know it’s my ringtone.”

When you hear this when I’m nearby, just know it’s my ringtone 👍 https://t.co/35ssJDAaQN— Sumukh Bhat (@sumukhbhat2701) June 2, 2023

A third comment highlighted the existence of only one theme song for Dhoni: “There is only one theme song for Dhoni. And u know it.”

There is only one theme song for DhoniAnd u know it https://t.co/fWVfF6PKdI — Sreerag Rajesh (@RajeshSreerag) June 2, 2023

Additionally, another user stated that the song is incredible and an absolute hit.

Vineet Kumar Singh had shared the whole song on his YouTube channel in 2021. It was to express his “feelings for the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.” A few lines from the lyrics read: “Dhoni hai, re bhaiya Dhoni hai, Dhoni hai, re jeet honi hai. Dhoni hai, re bhaiya Dhoni hai, Dhoni hai, toh jeet honi hai.” Take a look:

MS Dhoni had left his fans in anticipation over his retirement plans. But at the IPL final, the star cricketer revealed that he will play one more season, bringing his followers a sense of relief.