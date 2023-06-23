MS Dhoni-led India Won ICC Champions Trophy on This Day in 2013 and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

On this very day, June 23, a chapter of Indian cricket history was written in bold and unforgettable letters. It was a momentous occasion when the then-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni steered the Indian team to a resounding victory in the ICC Champions Trophy of 2013, securing their most recent ICC title to date and the first since a damp final shared with Sri Lanka in 2002, captained by the charismatic Sourav Ganguly.

And, when it comes to cricket and the fervent spirit of Indians, celebrations can never take a back seat. Check out the social media storm that followed as Twitter became the epicenter of an explosive outpouring of joy, triggered by the resurfacing of a cherished memory - the day Team India secured a historic victory. And let’s not forget the Dhoni fans, whose excitement knows no bounds, as this triumph cemented Captain Cool’s legacy as the only leader to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup (2011), and WT20 (2007).

So, take a look at how Twitter celebrated the 10th anniversary of this monumental win today.

In a rain-affected 20-over final, England opted to bowl first after restricting India to 129/7, with the chance to claim their first-ever global one-day title. However, an intense batting collapse unfolded during the rain-affected match. India’s impressive bowling skills limited England to 124 for eight in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. Ravindra Jadeja shone with both bat and ball, smashing an unbeaten 33 runs and taking two wickets for 24 runs.

With the final over approaching, the passionate Indian crowd erupted with joy. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) held his nerve and successfully completed the last over, with James Tredwell unable to hit the required six off the final delivery.

Thus, it was Dhoni’s awe-inspiring leadership and the team’s unwavering determination that ignited a bonfire of hope and excitement among the fans, who had been eagerly anticipating an ICC trophy ever since!