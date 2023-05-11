MS Dhoni Teasing Deepak Chahar During CSK vs DC Has IPL Fans 'Hitting' Twitter With Memes

When it comes to mischief, Captain Cool doesn’t disappoint, and his fans absolutely love it! With his teammates, he’s always known for his great camaraderie, and recently he pulled off another hilarious stunt that had everyone rolling with laughter. Now, we all know about his special bond with Deepak Chahar, as the two have a knack for getting along famously. But during the CSK match against DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni took it up a notch by playfully teasing Chahar right there on the field, and guess what? The cheeky moment was perfectly captured on camera!

Right after the toss, with Dhoni choosing to bat, he was strolling back when he unexpectedly stumbled upon Chahar engaged in a conversation with CSK’s bowling coach, Dwayne Bravo. It appeared that the bowler uttered something to Thala, prompting him to respond with a playful slap - not a real one, just a pretend swing! While Chahar may have been momentarily startled by this mischievous act, the internet erupted with excitement as they couldn’t resist sharing memes and jokes about this hilarious moment featuring none other than Thala!

Check them out for a good laugh:

Hahah! looks like Dhoni likes to toy around Deepak chahar always #CSKvDC #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ifoYHL1a2W— Gnanashekar (@Gnanashekar) May 10, 2023

Thala dhoni style to love Deepak chahar https://t.co/BIoYIJqrDn— Himanshu Msdian (@himanshumsdian) May 10, 2023

It worked guys. Deepak Chahar got reset. pic.twitter.com/wfJVGnyaiQ— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2023

Deepak Chahar has already taken 2 wickets in powerplay after a long time.The success you know , the reason you don't. pic.twitter.com/eMWqTybndf — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 10, 2023

The success you know,, Reason you don't !! pic.twitter.com/HCtMJduYWb— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 10, 2023

In the midst of the Dhoni-Chahar antics, Chahar proved to be a game-changer by dismantling the Delhi Capitals’ batting lineup. He struck early, dismissing the in-form David Warner and Phil Salt, which dealt a severe blow to the visitors’ chase of 168 runs. Delhi struggled to regain their momentum and ultimately fell short, scoring just 140 runs in their allotted 20 overs, resulting in a 27-run victory for CSK. This triumph on Wednesday night propelled CSK to 15 points, placing them just one point behind the table-topping Gujarat Titans.