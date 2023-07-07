BuzzFix: How Dhoni Fans Don't Wait for Captain Cool's Birthday To Celebrate His Legacy

Amidst the reverberating echoes of anticipation, the calendar flips to July 7, a date etched deep within the hearts of MS Dhoni’s ardent fans. Year after year, as this special day dawns, an entire nation dons the colors of celebration, finding extraordinary ways to honour their beloved ‘Thala’ on his birthday. But is it merely a day on the calendar that compells this fervent adoration? Nope.

For it is the culmination of Dhoni’s legacy, his ethereal aura, his profound reverence for the game, his unwavering humility, and every facet that renders him the epitome of ‘perfection.’

Venture into the vast expanse of social media, and one will witness a tapestry of conversations interwoven with Dhoni’s indomitable spirit. For his loyal fans, any discourse remains incomplete without weaving his illustrious journey as the former Indian skipper and a true gentleman. Such is the impact of Dhoni’s remarkable tenure that his name effortlessly finds a place in discussions, his wisdom becoming the compass by which many ‘navigate’ their lives’ trials and triumphs.

Need proof? Aajao dikha dunga (Sorry, not sorry!)

So, here, we present a glimpse of some recent episodes (because that are too many) that underline the fact that MSDians never require a specific date to celebrate their idol in all his glory.

Wimbledon Calls Roger Federer ‘Thalaiva’

Yes, we know it came from. After all, Thala Dhoni’s magic gave world just another term to refer to the G.O.A.T, no matter the game!

Sunil Chhetri Handing Over SAFF Trophy to Team

Just after the Indian football team won the SAFF Championship 2023, their captain could be seen walking away from the limelight after handing over the coveted trophy to his teammates. Now, how could this not remind cricket fans of Dhoni?

#IndianFootball #India #football #SAAFChampionship2023 #SunilChhetri @chetrisunil11What a win by India!🇮🇳 Its 9th time 👏 So proud to see this winning moment with the Trophy🏆of our team and captain celebrating 🍾. pic.twitter.com/075YixOKrN— Ayush Pandey (current) 400m (@ayushpandey5673) July 5, 2023

Jonny Bairstow’s Run Out Against ‘Spirit of Game’

Just after Bairstow’s dismissal grabbed headlines, cricket fans started reminiscing about Dhoni’s extraordinary display of sportsmanship for which he was rightfully honoured with the esteemed ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. It was due to his decision to recall Ian Bell after a controversial run out in the 2011 Nottingham Test between England and India that made fans show the world about his ethics and respect for the sport!

Dhoni got spirit of the game decade award by ICC for that https://t.co/rWAhSnOMMN— Dixit (@dixit22_) July 2, 2023

WTC 2023 Final Between India and Australia

In the aftermath of India’s defeat in the WTC 2023 Final against Australia, cricket fans couldn’t help but reflect on the glorious past, particularly their ex- captain’s triumph in the latest ICC trophy that came a decade ago. As Ravi Shastri aptly described it, Dhoni made that victory look “very easy”.

No DHONINo ICC TrophiesThe Man, the myth, the leader @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/fN3urzjBd0 — தல ViNo MSD 4.0 (@KillerViNoo7) June 11, 2023

Team India reaching most ICC Finals under a Captain :MS Dhoni : 4 (won 3)Sourav Ganguly : 2 (won 1)Kapil Dev : 1 (won 1)Virat Kohli : 1 (won 0)Rohit Sharma : 1 (won 0) The Greatest Captain of all time . @msdhoni @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Izgx31I6k7 — Fun With Studies (@StudiesFun75027) June 25, 2023

Congratulations Australia It’s a comprehensive victory Ravi Shastri said:-Winning ICC trophies is not that easy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni made it look easy #MSD pic.twitter.com/DW8YM67E9W— Amarnath Sankar (@amarnathsankar) June 11, 2023

‘Greatest Stumpings of All Time’

Amidst discussions of the finest stumping prowess in the cricketing world, one name invariably dominates the conversation: Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Whether the focus is on Indian players like Rishabh Pant and KS Bharat or even international talents, cricket enthusiasts who are immensely drawn to the electrifying speed and precision of Dhoni’s stumpings ensure that they pay homage to this ‘master of art’.

@vikrantgupta73 @razi_haider @SushantNMehta No doubt Rishab Pant surpassed Ms Dhoni Legacy in Red ball cricket. And India will be proud to having wicket keeper like him in red ball cricket— Retired Indian cricket Fan (@SUVENDUBISWAL11) December 17, 2022

Ks is next ms— Harshal (@HarshalLahane1) February 9, 2023

Nice wicketkeeping! Atleast someone in world is trying to be like Dhoni but Rishabh Pant is performing lately bad with his bat.— ⫷Isͥhaͣaͫn⫸ (@Ishaan58742218) November 25, 2022

Rinku Singh Earning a Title of ‘Finisher’ in IPL

In cricket, there exists a rare breed of players known as ‘finishers,’ and at the pinnacle of this elite group stands MS Dhoni. His indomitable spirit, unwavering belief, and knack for turning the tide in his team’s favour have, indeed, cemented his position as the epitome of a finisher. So, when KKR’s Rinku Singh showcased his mettle by smashing sixes in the last over in IPL 2023, fans started hailing him as the potential ‘next Dhoni’ for India.

Ek hi dil hai kitni bar jeetoge Rinku Singh. Future of Indian cricket.Perhaps the best finisher after dhoni. #KKRvLSG #RinkuSingh— Jibs (@ahmedjibran7) May 20, 2023

Everyone can score an overseas century ….But it’s the ability to finish matches under pressure and lead india to victory sets DHONI apartIf a player scores century only their fans get a chance to celebrate but when india wins a trophy entire nation gets to celebrate https://t.co/OC6L4sOsl1 — (@vsg_777_) June 30, 2023

Sanju Samson’s ‘Selfless’ Block for Yashasvi Jaiswal

It was the RR captain’s selfless block for the youngster in order to let him finish his century at the expense of his own half-century. This noble gesture resonated with fans, drawing comparisons to MSD, who has consistently won hearts with his selfless acts on the field.

Remember the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final when Dhoni, being his true self, arrived at the crease for the last ball and intentionally blocked the shot for Virat Kohli to finish the job? Yes, this is what he is!

The Leader

There was and will forever be only one, standing unrivaled and incomparable! And when he himself uttered, “Kal koi aur aayega jo mujhse accha khelega" (Tomorrow, someone better than me will come), it became abundantly clear that this statement would forever remain the ‘greatest lie of all time’.

Regardless of the context, be it leadership on or off the field, Dhoni’s mention cannot be separated from discussions of exemplary leadership. His reign as ‘The Leader’ truly remains unchallenged and eternal even today!

The Biggest Lie I Ever Heard Was :-“Kal Aur Koi Aayega Jo Mere se Acha Khelega" “I’ll Go, Tomorrow Someone Else Will Play Better Than Me" ~ MS Dhoni . pic.twitter.com/uEbFMIhDC6 — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) June 21, 2023

He may shy away from the celebrations but never from his responsibilities. That’s what makes Dhoni, the great leader that he is pic.twitter.com/eND6PMjhEV— SwatKat (@swatic12) May 29, 2023

Well, these instances stand as undeniable proof that MSDians are the masters of giving their icon the credits and celebrations he often shies away from. And as his birthday dawns, one can only imagine the madness that has already started to unfurl!

A very Happy Birthday to ‘The Man, the Myth, the Legend.’