MS Dhoni’s Honest Confession Proves He Is Just Like Any Other Husband

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 10:21 IST

LGM: Let's Get Married is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

MS Dhoni made the revelation at a media event of his wife Sakshi’s maiden production venture LGM: Let’s Get Married.

MS Dhoni is known for doing magic with his tactics on the field. No matter how difficult the situation is, Dhoni never seems scared of what may happen. But that’s limited to only the cricketing field. In real life, Dhoni, like any other husband in the world, is scared of his wife’s ideas. And we aren’t saying this, he is. During a media interaction event for Sakshi Dhoni’s first film production LGM: Let’s Get Married, the cricketing icon talked about his reaction after coming across the idea of the film.

Recalling a dialogue from LGM: Let’s Get Married, Dhoni said whenever a wife comes up with an idea, the husband is scared. “When Sakshi came up with the idea (of the film), I was like, fair enough, so what is it? So," Dhoni said.

At the event, Sakshi revealed that she has picked up a few Tamil words from her husband who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Sakshi said that Dhoni has taught her Tamil words like Seri which means okay or yes and Poda (to go). On being asked if she knew any more words, the newly turned film producer added that there were a few bad words. Sakshi’s answer prompted a quick rebuttal from Dhoni who said that he did not teach any bad words to her.

Sakshi also spoke about her chemistry with Dhoni and the romance between them. She revealed that while the romance is a bit done, their equation is more about banters and a lot of conversations. “Honestly, I am being very candid about this, Men, they chase you first and then after marriage they are, ‘Ok! She is mine only, where is she gonna go’. Men come in that comfort zone. We are just bantering with each other the whole day, there is hardly any romance which is a good thing in a way for both of us. But because the romance bit was done before and so it’s stale for us and so banters and a lot of conversations, that’s out chemistry, Sakshi said while replying to a question from the media.

Produced under the banner of Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Limited, LGM: Let’s Get Married features Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.

