MS Dhoni's 'Last Phase of My Career' Reveal Amid Retirement Rumours Has Turned Fans Emotional

On Friday, April 21, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pummeled SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a match that left the crowd cheering and shouting for their beloved Thala, MS Dhoni. The yellow army was out in full force, chanting their hearts out and making the stadium feel like a party. And why not? Thala has been in fine form this IPL season, delivering vintage performances every chance he gets. But this match was special, not just because CSK emerged victorious. It was during the post-match presentation that Thala made a major announcement about his future in the IPL, hinting that this could be the ‘last phase of his cricketing career’. It’s no surprise that fans are already getting emotional at the thought of missing their beloved player, who has been nothing short of magical on the field.

During the post-match presentation, Harsha Bhogle asked Thala how he copes with the overwhelming support and thunderous applause he receives from the crowd when he steps onto the Chepauk field. In response, the 41-year-old revealed a surprising truth: “Whatever said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. It’s important to enjoy it. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints."

This left every Dhoni fan reeling with shock, and their reactions were priceless!

Dhoni: Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. During #CSKvsSRH post match presentation. — VjK (@VJ_Karthick) April 22, 2023

#MSDhoni #Thala“Well I think it’s my last phase of my career and I am enjoying my cricket. Good to be here and playing in Chennai. They give a lot of love and affection - MS Dhoni #IPL2O23 #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/TX14IVrH7s — Akash (@akash_naveen_) April 22, 2023

Dhoni said it’s his last phase of his carrer hurting me so bad! Pls I wasn’t ready for this — Anu l CSK (@freak_anurag) April 22, 2023

MS Dhoni said - “This is the last phase of my career and I’m enjoying and enjoying cricket" pic.twitter.com/Db4Ymmuwp0— J҇ᴇɴɪ ツ (@Jenixha) April 22, 2023

Last day was good until dhoni said “ It is the last phase of my career. It is very imp to enjoy it” pic.twitter.com/VYPFX3ONiL— Jayprakash MSDian™ (@ms_dhoni_077) April 22, 2023

Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me."- MS DHONI @MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dUkUh1nm1h — ROCKBLASTER❤️. (@Rocktheblaster) April 22, 2023

" it’s the final phase of my career "- MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/db9c8IxZhd— ™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 21, 2023

“I am just enjoying it as it’s the final stage of my career " .Dhoni — H| (@KabiraMaanjaa_) April 21, 2023

Every year, fans flock to the stadium with one hope in mind: to see Thala donning the iconic yellow jersey once again. And every time, he delivers, making their dreams come true with his legendary performances. Recently, Thala attended an event alongside his teammates and coach, Stephen Fleming. When asked about his retirement plans, he played it cool, saying, “There’s a lot of time to take that call. I don’t want to put pressure on the coach right now."

However, Thala’s recent statement may have hinted at the answer to the question that has been on every fan’s mind for the past few years: which season will be Dhoni’s last? It’s a question that no one is ready to hear the answer to anytime soon.

Read all the Latest News here