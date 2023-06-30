Mumbai Boy Performs Hula Hoop Spins While Standing on Inverted Earthen Pot, Creates Record

Ridhaan Shah, a second-grader from Mumbai, has recently achieved a remarkable feat that sets him apart from many kids his age. He emerged as a medalist in a competition held by the India Book of Records in May of this year, showcasing his exceptional abilities. During the event, Ridhaan simultaneously solved a 3 x 3 tiny Rubik’s Cube while skillfully spinning a hula hoop atop an upside-down earthen pot. This incredible display of talent and coordination has earned him a well-deserved place in the record books. In just six and a half minutes, Ridhaan managed to spin a staggering 669 hula hoops.

“We wanted Ridhaan to set a unique record since solving Rubik’s cube and hula hoops had already been accomplished," explained Rimple Shah, Ridhaan’s mother. “There are individuals who have successfully completed over 1000 hula hoops in 10 minutes, which is already a record. In order for Ridhaan to compete with others, we felt the need to elevate the challenge. That’s when we decided to take it up a notch, with Ridhaan standing on an earthen pot," she added.

According to India Book of Records, the seven-year-old can solve 7 different types of Rubik’s Cube - 3×3, 2×2, Pyramix, 4×4, mirror, windmill and Megamix.

“He learnt Hula hoop in his summer vacation on his own and his father started teaching him some Rubik cube. For other’s we have kept a trainer. He is really passionate in what what he does, which is why we decided to apply for India Book of Records,” said Rimple.

Ridhaan has now joined a number of other young people who have achieved fame, such as Devarsh K. Sahin from Kerala, who set a record for solving a 3 x 3 Rubik’s Cube the quickest while moving on roller skates.

Before this young achiever, Garigipati Jhaswik Sriyan held the record for completing 50 jigsaw puzzles in the shortest time, achieving a remarkable feat of 5.02 minutes.

In a related story, a boy from China has created a new world record by solving a Rubik’s cube in the fastest average time. 9-year-old Yiheng Wang has been garnering praise and appreciation for breaking the record for the fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 Rubik’s cube. He achieved the feat in just 4.69 seconds. As per Guinness World Records, Yiheng astonished everyone by solving the puzzle cube with an amazing speed in an average time of just 4.69 seconds during the semi-final of the Yong Jun KL Speedcubing 2023 event.

The event was held in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on March 12. Starting from the first round to the fifth one, Yiheng Wang recorded times of 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds. His fastest and slowest times were discounted while calculating his average best, according to the rules mentioned by the World Cube Association rules.