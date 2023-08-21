Watch: Mumbai Cop Takes Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Dance Trend To Next Level

Movie enthusiasts and the social media population are currently grooving to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa song from the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. Almost every day, during virtual scrolls, we come across videos where internet users can be seen recreating the viral hook steps of the Kaavaalaa track. And it looks like the Kaavaalaa fever is not just restricted to social media influencers and the general masses. It has also reached the police department, which just can’t seem to get over the foot-tapping number. Not long ago, a video of a Mumbai police officer matching steps to Tamannaah Bhatia’s earworm song, Kaavaalaa went viral, grabbing the eyeballs of the internet.

The video was dropped by the cop named Amol Kamble on his Instagram handle on July 21. “Kaavaalaa must be a banger,” read his caption. The video opens with a sensuous dance by choreographer Shreya Singh who matches the steps to the Kaavaalaa track. Soon, she is joined by Amol Kamble, dressed in a casual and uber-chic avatar for the dance performance. The police officer can be seen in a fun-loving mood, unlike the image we harbour of cops, who are deemed to be strict and scary.

Amol Kamle quite seamlessly began shaking a leg with the dance choreographer on a well-illuminated dance floor. From mastering the hook step to acing the perfect hand and leg movements, the cop made us believe that if not a police officer, he would definitely select dancing as his second profession. Amol’s on-fleek expressions and gestures fit aptly with his energetic performance, winning hearts on the media platform.

The video made waves on social media in no time, some of whom were left heavily impressed by Amol Kamle’s dance performance on the Kaavaalaa song. “Omg watching it on loop” gushed one user, adding a string of fire emojis. Another individual called Amol “The super cop.” “You are always on fire,” added a third user. Others went all hearts in the comments section. So far, the video has received over 275k likes on Instagram and counting.

This is however not the first time that Amol Kamle entertained us with his groovy dance moves. His Instagram account is full of reels where he flaunts his dancing skills to some hit songs. One of his dance performances, where the super-energetic cop can be seen dancing his heart out to a Sambalpuri song, has even fetched 1 million likes.