CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Mumbai Engineer's 'QR Code Tags' Ensure Safety Of Stray Dogs
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Engineer's 'QR Code Tags' Ensure Safety Of Stray Dogs

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:18 IST

Delhi, India

Akshay lost his dog in 2020. (Credits: Instagram)

Akshay lost his dog in 2020. (Credits: Instagram)

This innovation involves tagging stray dogs with a QR code that provides essential information about them. The QR Code can be attached to the dog's collar. Anyone can scan the code to know its name and contact details.

Akshay Ridlan, a 24-year-old engineer from Mumbai, has found a unique solution to address the challenge of locating stray dogs. Recognizing the pain of not being able to locate his beloved street dog in their usual spot, Ridlan has developed a QR code system that can be attached to strays that are more vulnerable to getting lost. This innovation involves tagging the animals with a QR code that provides essential information about them, such as their name, medical history and contact details of their caretakers. To avail of this service, a tag costs Rs 100, with an additional Rs 50 charged for transportation. The initiative brings relief to animal lovers, as they can now keep track of their pets.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ridlan shared the inspiration behind his unique idea of creating an Aadhaar for dogs. The incident occurred after Ridlan lost his favourite stray dog named Kaalu, who disappeared following loud noises due to fireworks in May 2020. He was deeply affected by the stray’s disappearance and felt the need for a system that could help track and identify stray dogs more effectively.

“Being a technology student, I wanted to solve this small problem. I have seen people losing their pets, abandoning their pets. What I am trying to do is create an Aadhaar card for dogs," he added.

Akshay Ridlan now aims to collaborate with state governments to use the data from the QR code system. By sharing this information, authorities can track the vaccination and sterilization details of stray dogs in their respective areas.

Ridlan decided to develop a QR code system instead of microchips due to the higher cost. Microchips require specific scanners, while QR scanners are widely available, making them a more affordable option. He further highlights that QR code tags can be used for other animals as well, including cows, goats, and more.

“This innovation will solve 4 major problems: Government data, relocation of animals, tracking medical information, and tracing the lost dogs," he added.

He also acknowledges the potential benefits of GPS technology for tracking the real-time location of animals but he understands that many people in India face financial challenges and adding an expensive feature like GPS might discourage people from purchasing the tags.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. QR Code
  3. viral
first published:July 07, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 13:18 IST