Mumbai Engineer's 'QR Code Tags' Ensure Safety Of Stray Dogs

Akshay Ridlan, a 24-year-old engineer from Mumbai, has found a unique solution to address the challenge of locating stray dogs. Recognizing the pain of not being able to locate his beloved street dog in their usual spot, Ridlan has developed a QR code system that can be attached to strays that are more vulnerable to getting lost. This innovation involves tagging the animals with a QR code that provides essential information about them, such as their name, medical history and contact details of their caretakers. To avail of this service, a tag costs Rs 100, with an additional Rs 50 charged for transportation. The initiative brings relief to animal lovers, as they can now keep track of their pets.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ridlan shared the inspiration behind his unique idea of creating an Aadhaar for dogs. The incident occurred after Ridlan lost his favourite stray dog named Kaalu, who disappeared following loud noises due to fireworks in May 2020. He was deeply affected by the stray’s disappearance and felt the need for a system that could help track and identify stray dogs more effectively.

“Being a technology student, I wanted to solve this small problem. I have seen people losing their pets, abandoning their pets. What I am trying to do is create an Aadhaar card for dogs," he added.

Akshay Ridlan now aims to collaborate with state governments to use the data from the QR code system. By sharing this information, authorities can track the vaccination and sterilization details of stray dogs in their respective areas.

Ridlan decided to develop a QR code system instead of microchips due to the higher cost. Microchips require specific scanners, while QR scanners are widely available, making them a more affordable option. He further highlights that QR code tags can be used for other animals as well, including cows, goats, and more.

“This innovation will solve 4 major problems: Government data, relocation of animals, tracking medical information, and tracing the lost dogs," he added.

He also acknowledges the potential benefits of GPS technology for tracking the real-time location of animals but he understands that many people in India face financial challenges and adding an expensive feature like GPS might discourage people from purchasing the tags.