Mumbai Family Celebrating Son's 35% in Class 10th Gets Applauded on the Internet

In India, parental attitudes towards academic achievement often receive attention, highlighting a narrow perspective that emphasises high scores and their celebration while neglecting lower ones. However, a significant portion of parents in the country holds different beliefs, placing their unwavering trust in their children and celebrating their efforts regardless of their academic performance. These parents understand that a child’s abilities extend far beyond mere marks on a report card. Fortunately, one incident in Mumbai gained widespread recognition, shedding light on a family that wholeheartedly celebrated their son’s 35% score in his 10th-grade exams, demonstrating their unconditional support for him, irrespective of the outcome.

Vishal Karad, a student from a Marathi medium school, achieved a score of 35 in all six subjects during his SSC exams, meeting the minimum passing percentage requirement of 35%. Despite the financial crunch, his parents, an autorickshaw driver, and a domestic worker, stood by his side and celebrated this accomplishment. They viewed it as an achievement in itself to have cleared the exams, and their joy knew no bounds.

“Many parents may be celebrating their children’s high scores, but for us, Vishal’s 35% holds a lot of importance as he has done us proud by clearing his SSC exams," expressed Vishal’s father. Residing in Uthalsar, Thane, Mumbai, Vishal himself acknowledged, “I feel that I managed to clear the exams only due to constant encouragement from my parents."

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video capturing their celebration has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. The video’s caption, when translated from Hindi, reads, “A class 10th student from Mumbai secured 35% marks in the examination. But instead of being sad or angry, his parents celebrated his success."

The video quickly garnered positive reactions from viewers, commending the family for their celebratory approach. One user wrote, “Great initiative… Parents shouldn’t pressure their kids to get good grades. They need to stay positive. Parental pressure can often make children prone to stress and anxiety. They are much more likely to become insecure and doubtful of their own potential."

Another user chimed in, saying, “Great are his parents. We should learn lessons from them not to pressurize our kids to score top marks."

This much-needed break from the traditional stereotype was, indeed, applaudable!