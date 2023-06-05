Mumbai Food Stall's Baahubali Sandwich Is True To Its Name

Social media is a treasure filled with videos of the most outrageous and unconventional food combinations. From dosas flavoured with mouth fresheners to samosas filled with pasta, the realm of unusual culinary creations knows no limits. Just when you thought you had seen it all, you get the most unexpected things coming out of the viral bizarre food trend. This time, it’s a Baahubali Sandwich, a monstrous feast for the eyes and taste buds. A foot stall in Mumbai’s Borivali area, takes the concept of food fusion to an entirely new level, combining a wide variety of ingredients that range from savoury to sweet, from spicy to tangy.

The video was shared along by a food vlogger with a caption that read, “Kuch Baaki Nahi Choda Sandwich.” In a playful tone, he challenged his followers to “Tag the friend jo isko khatam kar dega. Baahubali Sandwich. (Tag the friend who can finish this).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPOONS OF MUMBAI | Ronak Rathod (@spoonsofmumbai)

In the video, a man can be seen preparing the Baahubali sandwich using multiple slices of white bread. He coats each slice with butter before adding the various ingredients. The first layers of this extravagant sandwich include green chutney, pasta, onions, bell peppers, a generous amount of mayonnaise and grated cheese. Moving on to the next layer, he adds pineapples, olives, jalapenos, more mayonnaise and another layer of cheese. To add a unique twist, he spreads some jam on the third slice of bread.

For the final layer, he spreads some schezwan sauce and adds tomatoes, shredded cabbage, mayonnaise, beetroot, raw mango, a special masala and more mayonnaise. Once the sandwich is complete, he adds a final layer of bread and cuts it into cubes before serving.

But that’s not all! Once the Baahubali sandwich is plated, it gets an extra layer of cheese along with some crispy potato chips.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered 8.8 million views along with various reactions.

A user cheekily commented, “That uncle’s hand was the hydraulic press the sandwich needed.”

Another wrote, “He forget to add poison.”

top videos

A person expressed their concern, stating, “He wasted so much vegetables he could have fed the entire Borivali West. He has to discontinue this.”

Can you challenge yourself to finish the Baahubali sandwich?