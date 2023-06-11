'Mumbai in Nutshell': Viral Pic Shows Air Conditioner in Makeshift Room Over a Huge Open Drain

It is summer time and it’s impossible to survive in this heat without an air conditioner. However, who would have thought of an AC in a makeshift room right above the drain? Now, an image which is doing rounds on the internet shows the same in Mumbai. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of a temporary settlement from Mumbai. The image shows a very low maintenance room but what caught attention was a split AC. Also, not to forget, the room is right over a drain.

“A split AC in a makeshift room built over a huge open drain. Mumbai in a nutshell,” wrote the Twitter user as he posted the image.

A split AC in a makeshift room built over a huge open drain. Mumbai in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/e8eyjS7rZH— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 10, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has gone viral with multiple views. “Welcome to Mumbai, where life is a breeze with a split AC…over a giant open drain! It’s the perfect combination of luxury and adventure. Just don’t forget your nose plugs!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The little workshop in that makeshift room might be generating 10-20x more revenue than a startup in Gurgaon with an office in a swanky tower. Mumbai in a nutshell.”

No body can change #MumbaiSome of these make shift homes are 3 floors , with total carpet of 1000 in middle of Mumbai ie 5cr -8cr https://t.co/TMykE9y63w — Bachaann (@Bachaaann) June 10, 2023

With Dish antennas on top of asbestos 🙂 https://t.co/XEdFqXuZlZ— Ved Prakash Pati (@vppati) June 11, 2023

This is the Dharavi lane right ? Literally everyone in chawls have ac here https://t.co/LQZVHOdFlU— i love adityɞ (@bizzlesreina) June 10, 2023

Discoms’ network overloading and peak demand - magic happens! https://t.co/saXB1oi5eZ— Rasika (Gokhale) Athawale (@GoRasika) June 10, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user Anurag Minus shared his experience from 2011 when he stayed in a hotel in Mumbai hoping he would get an air-conditioned room. Although Anurag got a room with a split AC, to his surprise the AC was installed in such a way that it served two separate rooms. A hole was made in the wall between the two rooms so that the split AC could cool both rooms at the same time.