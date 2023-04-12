Mumbai Indians' First Win in IPL 2023 Against Delhi Capitals Summed Up With Hilarious Memes

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, extending DC’s losing streak to four consecutive defeats. MI captain Rohit Sharma played a key role in the win, scoring his first IPL half-century in two years and earning the Player of the Match award for his impressive knock of 65 runs off 45 balls. With that, the online world was abuzz with memes and jokes that encapsulated the excitement of the match, as MI claimed their first victory of the season while DC continued their winless run.

As the five-time IPL champions outshone the hosts, fans took to social media to express their reactions, leading to an ultimate memefest on Twitter.

IPL since last 3 days pic.twitter.com/6bHJ1yiEBc— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2023

Other teams taking two points from Delhi Capitals like: pic.twitter.com/QRABhe685Y— KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 11, 2023

When Mumbai Indians finally win a match pic.twitter.com/Kulp8qQnHh— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2023

MI won the toss and chose to field first in the match against DC. While skipper David Warner continued his impressive form and played a captain’s knock, Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw’s poor form persisted. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Warner’s resilience helped Delhi post a respectable total of 172 runs, with Axar Patel’s explosive knock down the order providing some much-needed support.

In response, Mumbai Indians got off to a fantastic start as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dominated the host bowlers. After Kishan’s run-out, Tilak Varma stepped in and continued the momentum. The last ball of the match was a cliffhanger, akin to a movie scene, and the match could have even gone into the season’s first super over. However, Mumbai Indians claimed their first points of the season, while Delhi Capitals’ path to the playoffs became more challenging.

As expected, cricket enthusiasts on Indian Twitter couldn’t resist joining the memefest that followed the match.

