Mumbai Local Turns Chaotic After Two Men Get into Heated Brawl, Internet Lauds Referee in Viral Clip

The Mumbai local train, much like the Delhi metro, has become a hotspot for heated confrontations among passengers for various reasons. Adding to this trend, a recent viral video captured two men engaged in a fierce altercation with each other, the cause of which remains unspecified. The footage depicts them exchanging blows and exchanging heated words, amidst the usual crowded train.

In stark contrast to the typical scenes in Delhi metro, where bystanders often passively observe such incidents without intervention, an individual took action in this Mumbai local train incident. This brave person stepped in as a mediator, ensuring that the situation did not escalate further. While the two men continued their heated exchange, this intervening figure (call him the referee) managed to cool them down by gently pushing them apart, other passengers also joined in, encouraging the men to let go of their aggression.

As a result, the video gained significant attention on social media. In the comment section, many commended the referee for his quick thinking and bravery, while others, as expected, found the incident entertaining to watch.

Watch Viral Video:

Kalesh b/w Two Man inside Mumbai locals over seat issues pic.twitter.com/jx8RRrdAJn— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 1, 2023

One user praised, “Salute to the Only one guy to stop the fight." Another expressed respect, stating, “My respect goes to the person sorting it out, hats off, we need more people like him."

A third user humourously compared the two cities, saying, “Tough competition is going on between Mumbai metro and Delhi metro." A fourth commenter added a touch of satire, suggesting, “Mumbai locals aur delhi metro should change their name to Kaleshi locals and kaleshi metro."

Earlier, a video of women engaging in an aggressive altercation, including slapping and hair-pulling, inside the ladies’ coach of a Mumbai local train also went viral. The chaotic scene made it nearly impossible to discern who was fighting and why, as the group of women continued to shout and scream. Several passengers tried to intervene, further complicating the situation.

Hence, given the prevalence of such incidents during daily commutes, one may ponder whether it can still be considered a safe mode of transportation.