Mumbai Man Risks Life To Board Overcrowded Local Train; Internet In Shock

Mumbai local trains are infamous for being overcrowded. It is not unusual to witness people hanging out of the doors in order to not miss the train. While it raises safety concerns, that is the sad reality of the mode of transportation. One man is now making waves on the internet for taking it to a whole new level. At an overcrowded station in Mumbai, a man seems to be grabbing onto whatever part of the train he is able to. Nothing about this seems safe as the onlookers watch him. It seems the video is created by another passenger on the train.

The man kept trying to push others already hanging out from the door to allow him some space. The video was shared on Instagram and it instantly gained traction on the social media platform. “Bhai next train pakad leta, itni bhi kya jaldi thi (Brother you could have boarded the next time, what was the hurry?)” the caption read. Check out the video right here:

Social media users expressed their concerns regarding the man who was risking his life. Many mentioned that he needs a job change if the conditions he is working under are so stressful. Others remarked that it does not matter which train he catches, the rush is going to be the same. Too a few it seemed like the man knew what he was doing. “In my 5 years local journey I have never seen anyone falling or getting injured, people know what they are doing, I have done it too. I know it is risky but if you don’t try hard you are doing nowhere. Mumbai locals work this way only. Rush never gets less,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Please don’t risk your life for the sake of your job. Job jayegi toh wapis aayegi life jayegi toh wapas nahi aayegi (If you lose your job you will get another, but if you lose your life you won’t get another chance). Please request all ladies and gents to keep safe while traveling. Be it any mode of transport. Thanks."

“Very dangerous but real face of Mumbai local train,” a comment read.

Some users guessed that the station in question was the Diva station. They shared that it is not unusual to witness such sights there. What are your thoughts on this dangerous way to travel?