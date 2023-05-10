Mumbai Metro's Move To Rename Stations Sparks Debate About ‘Capitalism’

The sights of multiple billboards, hoardings and countless posters show the level advertisements and marketing have achieved in this country. But it is not just restricted to these mediums of commercials. In an attempt to enhance their revenue-raising model and help some companies to maximize their reach among the audience, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has awarded naming rights of a few stations to some brands. However, their decision has sparked a debate over capitalism on social media, after a user posted an inside photo of a metro route chart. He captioned it: “Peak capitalism.”

In the viral picture, each station has a brand name added as a prefix. For example, Medimix Azad Nagar, LIC Andheri, Bisleri Western Express Highway, and Induslnd Bank Chakala station. Take a look:

While several lauded the authority’s decision over the revenue model, a few wondered if it is the right thing to do on public transport. “In my view, it is a good way for the government to fund infrastructure projects. They have taken a cue from the US where stadium names are sponsored by corporations,” commented a user.

Appreciating the decision, some revealed that it isn’t only the brand name that is being used as a prefix, the authorities have even replaced the metro announcement with that of those brand jingles. One user commented, “I agree, I love it! They also play the corporate jingle instead of announcing just the station name. Genius.”

Another commented, “Even though it’s a bit not easy for commuters, but it does subside their commute.”

“Anything that keeps the fare low and affordable is good by me,” tweeted another user.

Some started to point out its drawback, as a user wrote, “Imagine a foreigner travelling for the first time in a metro, and will think the name of the location itself is Bisleri.”

As per a report by India Times, the MMRC, for up to 10 years, plans to lease out its stations’ naming rights to corporations. This decision is expected to bring in remarkable revenues. A similar model has been implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation too.

What are your thoughts about the renaming of metro stations?

