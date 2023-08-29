Mumbai Police Shares List of Small Acts That Make The 'City Of Dreams' Feel Like Home

Mumbai Police often make headlines with their engaging social media content. They have raised the bar on their online presence, showcasing a new level of creativity. Many of us will agree that their posts are quite relatable, and this time, we have proof too. A recent Mumbai Police post highlights a selection of “small acts" that contribute to the sense of belonging for those who call the city their home.

Mumbai Police shared a post highlighting simple gestures that instantly create a feeling of home in the city. The pictures depicted different acts. The first one stated, “The kind driver that stopped to let you cross the busy road." The second point highlights the one local who patiently helps you in the right direction. “The stranger that let you know that your bike stand was still on," reads the third point. The fourth point is for the taxi driver who informed you about your vehicle’s flat tier. Finally, the last picture is of the fellow driver who cautioned you about your car’s unlocked door.

The caption of the post stated, “In a city where time is everything, we appreciate all those who take the time out to help a fellow Mumbaikar." Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Soon after the post surfaced online, Instagram users extended the list by contributing their own encounters and sharing their personal experiences in the comments section.

A person wrote, “Every city has its flaws. Every person has their flaws too. But in an overpopulated city, where everyone is stressed and rushed all the time and wants to just make ends meet, just get through their day, where life isn’t easy… a little help or kindness from a stranger, safety while travelling late, these things do matter a lot."

Another added, “Yes, I travelled with my teenage daughter after 11 pm by local train and still felt safe. Also, been helped by many Mumbaiites about that door not being locked, dupatta outside the auto, the list is endless."

“True! My bike went out of fuel on a Flyover and within 1 minute a guy on a scooter towed me up until I reached a gas station. I love this city!!"

One of the users stated, “A taxi driver knowing the long-distance local train timings and will adjust the speed accordingly, and assure you that you’ll never miss the train."

A section of users thanked Mumbai Police for everything they do.