Mumbai Police's Musical Tribute To Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon Is Pure Gold

India is busy celebrating its significant accomplishment as Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down upon the Moon’s South Pole. This historic event made India the first country to achieve this milestone. Since it’s landing, the whole nation is in a celebratory mode and why not? The citizens had prayed for the safe landing of Vikram Lander, which brings closure to the disappointment of Chandrayaan-2’s crash landing four years ago. From people sharing artistic pictures to them proudly hosting Indian flags at home, there are endless stories of how people are celebrating Chandrayaan 3’s success.

Now, the Mumbai Police honoured the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in recognition of their successful mission. Demonstrating their artistic solidarity, the Mumbai Police utilised their official page on X, previously referred to as Twitter, to post a video featuring their Khaki Band performing a musical rendition on the patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

“Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can’t describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha……. Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio’s grand tribute to ISRO on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!” reads the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video of the Khaki Studio here:

Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can't describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha……. Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio's grand tribute to @isro.in on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!#CongratsISRO… pic.twitter.com/eJzY5rCbFd — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 24, 2023

After its upload on August 24, the video garnered nearly 10,000 views. People praised the team for their rendition of the song and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Police bands showcase the musical talents of police officers, demonstrating their diverse skills beyond their law enforcement duties. Thank you, Mumbai Police. JAI HIND!!!!”

Police bands showcase the musical talents of police officers, demonstrating their diverse skills beyond their law enforcement duties. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice 🙏JAI HIND!!!!— universal (@universallogin1) August 24, 2023

Another added, “Beautifully orchestrated performance by Mumbai police Band on Saare Jahan se accha.”

Beautifully orchestrated performance by Mumbai police Band on 'Saare Jahan se accha …." 👍— GAURAV SHREEKANT (@gauravshreekant) August 24, 2023

“Congratulations my Indian friends! We, the Brazilian people, are happy with this achievement! Let’s go together for a new world,” read a reply.

Congratulations my Indian friends! We, the Brazilian people, are happy with this achievement! Let's go together for a new world! 🇧🇷❤️🇮🇳— Ramoom ☭ (@ramoom13) August 24, 2023

Earlier, Mumbai Police’s musical band, Khaki Studio, had showcased a performance of the song ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ to extend their best wishes to ISRO for a successful landing.

“Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!! Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat of ISRO. Here’s a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band’s Khaki Studio to honour ISRO’s magnificent work,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

Watch the video here:

"Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!!" Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat by @isro Here's a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band's Khaki Studio to honour ISRO's magnificent work. #CongratsISRO#Chandrayan3 pic.twitter.com/Sj5GwqKu7b — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3’s landing happened in four stages, i.e., slowing down, staying at a certain height, slowing down more, and then coming down straight. All these steps went perfectly. The insights garnered from the Chandrayaan-3 mission hold the potential to enhance and broaden our understanding of lunar water ice, a resource of significant value on the moon.