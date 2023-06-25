Mumbai Rains: Memes Flood Twitter After Monsoon Arrives in The City

The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai. While monsoon had a slow start, it has now made swift progress and covered several regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana, and now Delhi as well, as per IMD. As a result, heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leading to traffic, incidents of trees falling, and short circuits.

While many were seen enjoying the weather, there were people who resorted to Twitter and shared memes on the same. Here, have a look:

It rain for few minutes and cloudy whole day and give feel like monsoon But people still sweating like summer Mumbaikar be like..#MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cyBqApGBnR — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 24, 2023

Mumbaikars after hearing the news that there won't be any Flooding in Mumbai during #MumbaiRains.. pic.twitter.com/OKS3jJOCWU— मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) May 19, 2023

Many also shared images and videos rejoicing the weather.

It feels great when you leave for early morning drive & you get a Vadapav as your breakfast. 😋❤️What's your favourite breakfast? #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Weekend #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/WYAaBQbA19 — Kunal Shukla 🇮🇳 (@kunal_artistic) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, DS Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD, on Saturday had said monsoon may cover entire Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. He further added that it represents a new pulse of the monsoon, and rapid progress is expected. According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga. In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

