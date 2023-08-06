Mumbai Residents Removing Furniture from 1st Floor Using Ropes is 'Jugaad' at its Best

City of dreams Mumbai is known for its glam side, the Bollywood buzz, and everything glitz. However, not many people know about the other side which includes cramped rooms, narrow streets and crowded markets. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media perfectly depicts a ‘Normal Sunday’ in Mumbai. In the video, you can see people pulling down a piece of furniture using ropes.

Also Read: ‘Mumbai in Nutshell’: Viral Pic Shows Air Conditioner in Makeshift Room Over a Huge Open Drain

The video shows a group of people using ropes to pull down a massive furnishing piece down from the top floor of a building. However, it is not clear as to what the object is. People in the comment section can be seen talking about how it is a very ‘usual’ thing in Mumbai.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 45K likes. “Yeh technology Mumbai se bahar nhi jaani chahiye,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “India se bahar ni Jani chaiye ye technology bhot High fi hai.”

Meanwhile, earlier, an image which is doing rounds on the internet shows the same in Mumbai. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of a temporary settlement from Mumbai. The image shows a very low maintenance room but what caught attention was a split AC. Also, not to forget, the room is right over a drain. “A split AC in a makeshift room built over a huge open drain. Mumbai in a nutshell,” wrote the Twitter user as he posted the image.

Also Read: Kolkata Student’s Income Reduced By 90% After Company Started Using ChatGPT, Here’s What Happened

“Welcome to Mumbai, where life is a breeze with a split AC…over a giant open drain! It’s the perfect combination of luxury and adventure. Just don’t forget your nose plugs!” wrote a Twitter user.