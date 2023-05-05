Mumbai Traffic Cop Covers Slippery Road With Sand, Internet Salutes Him

Courtesy of many selfless acts that find their way to social media through viral videos, faith in humanity is still intact. Adding to that segment is an “appreciation post” for a Mumbai traffic officer, whose considerate gesture has impressed internet users. A Twitter user Vaibhav Parmar shared a picture of a Mumbai traffic policeman, wherein he can be seen sprinkling sand on the road. Wondering why? Well, sudden rain in some parts of the country has resulted in slippery roads, leading to an increased risk of road accidents, especially for two-wheelers. So, the cop took it upon himself and unloaded a bucket of sand on the slippery intersection to increase the friction between the tires and the roads.

Now, the picture is making rounds on the internet, earning praise from people on the internet. The picture shows a cop in his uniform, pouring sand on a busy road. The caption posted with the photo revealed that after a person met with an accident due to the slippery road, the cop called the fire brigade to take care of the issue. In the meantime, he started working to solve the problem before someone else get hurt. “Appreciation Post. Today at the Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called the fire brigade but didn’t wait, he himself covered the road with dust to ensure the safety of commuters. Salute to the man,” the caption read.

*Appreciation Post*Today at Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called fire brigade but didn't wait he himself covering road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man. 🫡👏 @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/DOfgPxkb0y — Vaibhav Parmar (@ParmarVaibhav7) May 2, 2023

In the comments section, a user enquired about the cop’s name so that “he could be publicly appreciated.”. “You should have asked his name, so he could be publicly appreciated for his work. Our police force has a tough job, working long hours, through extreme temperatures, inhaling toxic fumes throughout the day, with no protective equipment,” the user wrote.

You should have asked his name, so he could be publicly appreciated for his work. Our police force have a tough job, working long hours, through extreme temperatures, inhaling toxic fumes throughout the day, with no protective equipment.@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp— Chitra_englit (@KamalChitraPOV) May 2, 2023

In no time, several users flooded the comments section thanking the Twitter users, who posted the photo, for bringing this story to the forefront.

“Sir, I thank you for this post. I personally feel, in India, we should build a system of rewarding someone when they contribute to society. Just an appreciation makes someone happy but a reward motivates the person and many others to start doing good work for society,” a reply read.

Sir, I thank you for this post. I personally feel , In our India we should build a system of rewarding someone when they contribute to society. just an appreciation makes someone happy but a reward motivates the person and many others to start doing good work to the society.— Nagaprasanna A (@a_nagaprasanna) May 4, 2023

Many lauded that such gestures by a few cops have maintained their faith in the system, as a user said, “A few great people in the Police department have helped me maintain faith in the system. They care about the safety of citizens, going beyond their assigned duty.”

A few great people in Police department has helped me maintain faith in the system. They care about safety of citizens, going beyond their assigned duty. Otherwise, most complaints to traffic dept regarding wrong side driving etc go on deaf ears — Parag (@ThePPARAG) May 2, 2023

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 59 thousand times.

