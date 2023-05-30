Mumbai's Audi Chaiwala Is Driving India's Tea Startup Revolution On Luxurious Wheels

Get ready for a luxurious twist in the Indian chai scene as new chai walas (tea sellers) emerge on the streets of Mumbai. Meet Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma, the masterminds behind the Audi Chaiwala phenomenon. The duo is breaking away from the conventional chai stalls. You read that right. These tea sellers actually sell tea in an Audi. Their venture, aptly named On Drive Tea, has captured the attention of people on the internet. Amit and Mannu have transformed their Audi into a mobile ‘tea heaven’, also adding a touch of elegance to Mumbai’s crowded streets. Every day, they arrive at their designated spot on the Lokhandwala backroad, setting up their stall inside the high-end luxury car, ready to serve customers a steaming hot cup of chai.

The news of the Audi Chaiwala gained traction, thanks to a viral video on Instagram showcasing their innovative setup. The trunk of their Audi has all the essentials a loving cup of tea needs. The clip goes on to show people stopping by to taste what the buzz is all about.

People couldn’t help but share their thoughts on this out-of-the-box initiative, leading to thousands of views and a wide range of reactions. Some found it fascinating, applauding the chaiwala’s fresh approach, while others remained sceptical. “Chai bech ke audi le li ya Audi le li isiliye chai bechni pad rahi hai (Did they sell tea and bought an Audi or are they selling tea because they bought an Audi?),” humorously wrote one user, commenting on the chaiwala’s choice of vehicle.

Another user quipped, “Bass itna ameer banna hai (I just want to be this rich).”

top videos

A comment read, “Petrol ka kharcha nikal jaata hoga (The cost of petrol would be covered).”.

On Drive Tea also has a digital presence, with an Instagram account that shares posts and customer reviews. While they share the behind-the-scenes of their tea stall in some posts, the comment part of their social media account is a battleground for differing ideas, ranging from hilarious to critical. Nonetheless, tea lovers are certainly drawn to this blend of luxury and their favourite beverage.