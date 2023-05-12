'Muskurao': This Poem About Love, Loss And Longing Is A Reminder For All Of Us

A smile is more than just a facial expression - it is a symbol of resilience, strength, and hope. It is a powerful tool that can transform even the most difficult of situations. However, in the midst of life’s challenges and struggles, we can easily forget to smile. Now, this poet’s words serve as a reminder that no matter how tough life gets, we have the power to choose how we respond, and a simple smile can make all the difference.

The spoken poetry dwells on the feeling of longing and loss by encouraging everyone to stand tall through all the storms and curve balls life throws in a person’s way. The poet highlights what you didn’t get might have never belonged to you, or even if it did, someone must be fated to need it more. It describes how the meaning of one person’s heartbreak might result in the inciting point of someone else’s love story. In brevity, the poem urges people to be self-sufficient even when the glass is half-empty. The poet asserts the road to remedy is quite simple by suggesting filling their empty glasses with lots of smiles.

What makes the piece engaging is the perfect usage of rhyme and the emphasis on the word ‘Muskurao’ (smile) in every stanza. A Twitter user who was utterly impressed by the poet’s recital shared its footage on the micro-blogging site. “Muskuraao! A lovely recital that will lift your spirits! Keeping smiling,” wrote the user. Watch the video here:

With over twenty-four thousand views, the comments section of the video is filled with a barrage of compliments for the poet. While one called it “Really wonderful,” another said it was “Absolutely correct.

A user commented, “Great recital! Keep it up! Aur Muskuraao!”

One more added, “And everyone is smiling as well.”

A smile is a simple gesture that has the power to change someone’s day for the better. It can brighten up a room and spread joy even in the darkest of times. It’s a language that transcends all barriers and unites us in our humanity. So, let’s keep smiling and spread positivity wherever we go.