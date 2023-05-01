CHANGE LANGUAGE
My Name is Khan, The Lunchbox: Movie Buffs List Silent Scenes Where Acting 'Peaked'
2-MIN READ

My Name is Khan, The Lunchbox: Movie Buffs List Silent Scenes Where Acting 'Peaked'

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Movie Buffs List Silent Scenes Where Acting 'Peaked' on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@CineHub)

Movie Buffs List Silent Scenes Where Acting 'Peaked' on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@CineHub)

Movie buffs took to Twitter and listed scenes where acting 'peaked' but without dialogues.

Whether its Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name is Khan’ or Irrfan Khan in ‘The Lunchbox’, few movies leave a deep impact on us. For instance, the scene where SRK is standing in the middle of a highway, holding a placard in his hand, which read: “Repair almost anything." Sometimes, there are scenes, which are silent yet so powerful. The expressions communicate all of it. Also, such scenes are the most difficult to perform. Now, a Twitter page that goes by the name

‘CineHub’, has listed many of such powerful moments in the history of Bollywood.

From SRK’s performance in ‘My Name is Khan’, Irrfan in ‘The Lunchbox’, Shahid Kapoor in ‘Haider’ - the thread lists it all. The beauty here, lies in the eyes and expressions of the actors. Have a look at the viral thread:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter users also listed their favourite frames, where a singular image somehow managed to convey the whole essence of the film. From that Tamasha moment again, to a moment from Gully Boy, all such frame were listed.

first published:May 01, 2023, 12:09 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 12:09 IST