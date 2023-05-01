My Name is Khan, The Lunchbox: Movie Buffs List Silent Scenes Where Acting 'Peaked'

Whether its Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name is Khan’ or Irrfan Khan in ‘The Lunchbox’, few movies leave a deep impact on us. For instance, the scene where SRK is standing in the middle of a highway, holding a placard in his hand, which read: “Repair almost anything." Sometimes, there are scenes, which are silent yet so powerful. The expressions communicate all of it. Also, such scenes are the most difficult to perform. Now, a Twitter page that goes by the name

‘CineHub’, has listed many of such powerful moments in the history of Bollywood.

From SRK’s performance in ‘My Name is Khan’, Irrfan in ‘The Lunchbox’, Shahid Kapoor in ‘Haider’ - the thread lists it all. The beauty here, lies in the eyes and expressions of the actors. Have a look at the viral thread:

[Thread] Bollywood no-dialogue scenes where acting peaked- (Part 2) 1. SRK in My Name Is Khan, the placard scene pic.twitter.com/XYWCOgDO9q — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

2. Irrfan in The Lunchbox, the restaurant scene pic.twitter.com/K0xNmLb6ui— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

3. Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Bismil song pic.twitter.com/F43rADvNDI— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

4. Salman Khan in Sultan, Bulleya Song where Anushka Sharma passes by him, and the lyrics "Mana apna ishq adhura, Dil na ispe sharminda hai.." Too good. pic.twitter.com/w8WT5MniFc— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

5. Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, the killing scene pic.twitter.com/NgmzasOII6— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

7. Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, the break-up scene pic.twitter.com/sYX0QZUKlT— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

8. Vicky Kaushal in Masaan, the breakdown scene pic.twitter.com/WFiLRCGnnB— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

9. Avinash Tiwary in Laila Majnu, the meeting scene.. If you know, you know. pic.twitter.com/WP5JKAjkai— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

10. Salman Khan in Sultan, the mirror scene. Pure rage and anguish. pic.twitter.com/xDlp4huY70— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

11. Hrithik Roshan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Scuba Diving scene pic.twitter.com/15MKjBvjib— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

12. SRK in veer Zara, the court corridor scene pic.twitter.com/Q7xjzDPawh— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

14. Aamir Khan in Ghajini, we all remember this scene, right? pic.twitter.com/sew0BBWarb— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

15. Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, the Last scene and the BGM pic.twitter.com/Ob976ysskl— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter users also listed their favourite frames, where a singular image somehow managed to convey the whole essence of the film. From that Tamasha moment again, to a moment from Gully Boy, all such frame were listed.

Read all the Latest News here