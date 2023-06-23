'My Teeth Look Like A Shark Tooth Now': Model Who Paid Rs 3 Lakh For Surgery In Turkey

A Manchester-based model expressed extreme dissatisfaction with his £3,000 (Rs 3 lakh) veneers, likening the experience to wanting to remove his teeth. Jack James had sought dental treatment in Istanbul, Turkey, to enhance his appearance on camera. Although initially content with the outcome, he later observed his teeth bleeding, oozing pus, and leaking.

After experiencing unpleasant breath, Jack decided to seek urgent dental assistance. During the examination, it was discovered that his teeth had become infected, and rectifying the issue would cost him £20,000, (Rs 20.2 lakh) which he couldn’t afford in the UK.

Desperate for a solution, he paid £4,500 (Rs 4.54 lakh) to return to Turkey and have the problematic veneers removed earlier this month. To his dismay, he learned that his natural teeth had been excessively shaved down, resembling the appearance of a “shark," according to his claims. Jack has since been provided with a new set of veneers, which he still possesses, but he has reported that one of his teeth has fallen out upon his return to the UK.

At first, he noticed difficulty in flossing but didn’t pay much attention to it until his teeth began bleeding in May 2023. Jack then sought immediate dental assistance and underwent X-rays. According to his recollection, the dentist informed him of the poor condition of his teeth, revealing an infection. The dentist further stated that rectifying the situation would require an expense of up to £20,000.

Feeling uncertain about the situation, Jack reached out to the clinic in Turkey seeking assistance. However, he found that they firmly denied any responsibility, stating that he would need to pay once more to address the issue. Jack received a quote of £4,500 to have the problems resolved and made the decision to travel back to Turkey. The procedure involved the extraction of all his teeth and the removal of the abscess, followed by the placement of temporary teeth. It took several weeks for the infection to finally subside.