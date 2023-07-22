Mysterious Black Stone Falls From Sky, Hits Woman On French Terrace

A seemingly ordinary coffee gathering on a terrace turned into a bizarre and extraordinary incident in France on July 6. According to a report by Newsweek, a woman and her friend were leisurely sipping their coffee when an unexpected event unfolded before their eyes.

As the two friends enjoyed their conversation on the second terrace, a loud explosion echoed through the air, causing them to look around in confusion. Bewildered by the sudden sound, they immediately embarked on a search for the source of the mysterious noise. To their surprise, they found nothing that could explain the loud explosion.

While they were continuing their search, the woman experienced a sudden jolt of pain in her ribs, leaving her in shock. Their first assumption was that she might have been accidentally hit by a bat or some kind of animal. But as they scoured the area, their confusion only grew, as there was no sign of anything that could have caused such an impact.

Their attention was finally drawn to a peculiar black stone lying nearby. Curiosity was piqued, and the woman decided to keep the stone and have it examined later. Upon closer inspection, she noticed that the stone was not an ordinary piece of cement or debris, but rather a hard, glossy rock resembling a meteorite. With growing speculation that it could indeed be a meteorite, she sought the expertise of a geologist to verify its origins.

Thierry Rebmaan, a geologist, was approached by the woman to examine the enigmatic black stone. After a thorough analysis, Rebmaan confirmed that the mysterious rock was indeed a meteorite and not just an ordinary black stone. Remarkably, he stated that this particular meteorite was unique since it had directly collided with the Earth from the depths of space.

The woman couldn’t help but shudder at the realization that she had been in the path of this celestial intruder. Had the meteorite struck her head or any other part of her body, the consequences could have been dire. Thankfully, her injuries were limited to the pain in her ribs, and she counted herself fortunate to have escaped more serious harm.

Rebmaan explained that while meteorites falling to Earth is not an entirely rare occurrence, colliding with a human being is an exceedingly unusual event. Normally, meteorites combine with other materials as they plummet to the ground, making them hard to identify and collect. Typically, they are discovered in remote areas, like deserts, where they can be easily spotted against the barren landscape.

These captivating space rocks are a fascinating aspect of our planet’s interactions with the cosmos. Every day, an estimated 50 tonnes of meteorites enter Earth’s atmosphere, yet only a few are observed or retrieved. The incident in France stands as an extraordinary anomaly, highlighting the rarity of such events.